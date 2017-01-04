Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
By ESPN Staff
Bengaluru FC sign defender Sandesh Jhingan on loan from Kerala Blasters

Bengaluru FC's new signing Sandesh Jhingan is unveiled at the Bangalore Football Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Thursday.

I-League champions Bengaluru FC have signed defender Sandesh Jhingan on a season-long loan from ISL (Indian Super League) side Kerala Blasters FC. The 23-year-old becomes BFC's seventh signing, and coach Albert Roca feels Jhingan will provide depth to an already formidable defensive line-up.

"In Jhingan, we have signed a player who can turn out as a central defender and provide cover in full-back positions. He is coming off the back of a very good ISL campaign and his introduction adds to a squad that will need his presence as we look to compete in both the I-League and the AFC competitions," said Roca.

Jhingan started his career at United Sikkim in 2011 and moved to Mumbai FC before joining ISL side Kerala Blasters in 2014. Having represented India on 12 occasions, he has previously had loan spells with Sporting Clube de Goa and DSK Shivajians in the I-League.

The Chandigarh-born defender said he is elated to have joined BFC and had no second thoughts about the move.

"It feels great to be here. Bengaluru FC are the champions and one of the best clubs in India right now, so it's an honour to have been approached by them. I had no doubts in my mind and when the offer came about I just said yes," he said.

Coming into a Bengaluru team that won their opening game in the I-League, the defender said that his aim is to contribute towards winning Albert Roca's first League campaign.

"Bengaluru FC are the champions, so to maintain the momentum and retain the top spot come the end of the season, is the main aim. What this club has is a complete and competitive squad, so for me personally, the aim is to fit in and help the team win matches," Jhingan said.

