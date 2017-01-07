Albert Roca: There is absolutely no pressure on us

Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Bengaluru coach Albert Roca

Roca: There is absolutely no pressure on us

India Arjun Namboothiri
Read
Shillong Lajong picked up their third successive Shillong Premier League title in November 2016.

Bengaluru FC one of the best in Asia: Lajong coach Singto

India Debayan Sen
Read

I-League kicks off with its future on the line

India Debayan Sen
Read

Indian women win 4th consecutive SAAF Women's Championship

India ESPN Staff
Read

Powerhouses and newcomers - Meet the 10 I-League teams

India Debayan Sen
Read

I-League by the numbers: Martins' 214, table-toppers Dempo and lone rangers Churchill

India Debayan Sen
Read

Shillong Lajong sign 3 new foreigners

India ESPN Staff
Read

Bengaluru bank on AFC success in I-League defence

India Debayan Sen
Read

Chhetri throws weight behind unified Indian league

Indian Super League PTI
Read

Sen: Indian football won't be the same

India
Read
Manipur-based NEROCA FC (seen in orange as they play against Mohammedan Sporting during the second division of the I-League) finished runners-up in the 2016 Durand Cup.

NEROCA, Sudeva FC among teams bidding for 2017 I-League

India Debayan Sen
Read
India goalkeeper Gupreet Singh Sandhu

Gurpreet represents India's European hopes

Football Asia John Duerden
Read

India to bid for 2019 U-20 World Cup

India ESPN Staff
Read

Rapid Fire: Eugeneson Lyngdoh

India
Read

Rapid Fire: Eugeneson Lyngdoh

India
Read
East Bengal players pose for a photo after beating BEC Tero 3-0 in the ASEAN Championship final in 2003.

Before BFC in 2016, there was East Bengal's ASEAN win in 2003

India Susan Ninan
Read

Barcelona plan friendly in India

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
TMJ Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim with JDT fans

AFC Cup: TMJ praises JDT despite defeat

AFC Cup Nicolas Anil
Read
Johor Darul Ta'zim

AFC Cup: Holders JDT knocked out in India

AFC Cup Nicolas Anil
Read
JDT defender Azrif Nasrulhaq

AFC: 'Underdogs' JDT ready for India test

AFC Cup Nicolas Anil
Read
By Arjun Namboothiri
Share
Tweet
   

Albert Roca: There is absolutely no pressure on us

Bengaluru coach Albert Roca
Bengaluru FC begin their I-League defence against Shillong Lajong on Saturday, January 7.

Bengaluru FC's head coach Albert Roca will get his first taste of Indian league football when he faces Shillong Lajong on the opening day of the I-League season. After leading the team to the final of the AFC Cup, this is Roca's first match in charge against an Indian team, but despite his lack of experience the coach is excited to start his I-League journey.

"Really excited for the first game, want to start well and try our best to go for all points" Roca said ahead of the match. Shillong have lost everytime they have come to Bengaluru, but Roca believes he is up against a "competitive team" and is not taking history for granted.

Despite being defending champions and creating history at the Asian stage, the Spaniard wants his team to give "100% in all departments" and he believes there is no added pressure especially when the expectation are sky high.

"There's absolutely no pressure on us. If anything, the success in the AFC Cup has boosted our morale and we will look to carry that mentality in the League. We will surely need to perform at our best from the first game to the last but we won't be doing it under any pressure'" Roca said.

Roca, who was assistant manager at Barcelona from 2003-2008, is a firm believer in possession based football and with the departure of Spanish midfielder Alvaro Rubio who was pivotal to Benguluru FC's ball distribution, there is a huge gap to be filled.

However the defending champions have roped in Harmanjot Khabra and Lenny Fernandes to shore up the midfield. "Alvaro(Rubio) helped us in the short passing style. But now we have to think with the new players. We have enough quality."  

"These (new signings) are players who have played for and against experienced teams so that makes things easier for us. They have done well to adapt to our style in a short time and will only get better with time."

Cameron Watson, who has played over 200 games in the A-League, will also be playing in his first I-league game. The Australian, who signed alongside Rubio last August, formed a formidable partnership with the Spaniard in the center of the filed.

He says it was a "privilege" to play alongside the ex-Valladolid player and he will miss the talisman this season. "Alvaro is a class player and has played at the highest level. It's a shame that he left, it was a privilege to play alongside him," Watson said.

"This (I-league) is a new experience for me, I haven't seen any I-League teams playing other than the individual players playing in the ISL. Owing to the success the club achieved last year, it is going to be tougher this season. For now, I'm concentrating on the Shillong game."

BFC are plagued with injuries at the back with defenders Rino Anto, Keegan Pereira, Lalchhuanmawia, Salam Ranjan Singh and goalkeeper Lathuammawia Ralte all ruled out of action. While left back Lalchhuanmawia and keeper Lathuammawia Ralte have direct replacements in new signings Sena Ralte and Arindam Bhattacharya respectively, losing Rino Anto and Salam Ranjan Singh will be a big blow.

Roca, however, is positive that BFC have enough depth in the squad to survive this packed month where they also have to play an AFC Champions league qualifier on January 31. "It's a shame that injuries will keep these key players out but we cannot dwell on this. Some of them are out for longer periods than the others and that's where depth in squad will come into play. We have a versatile set of players and that helps".

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.