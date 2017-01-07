Albert Roca: There is absolutely no pressure on us

Bengaluru FC begin their I-League defence against Shillong Lajong on Saturday, January 7.

Bengaluru FC's head coach Albert Roca will get his first taste of Indian league football when he faces Shillong Lajong on the opening day of the I-League season. After leading the team to the final of the AFC Cup, this is Roca's first match in charge against an Indian team, but despite his lack of experience the coach is excited to start his I-League journey.

"Really excited for the first game, want to start well and try our best to go for all points" Roca said ahead of the match. Shillong have lost everytime they have come to Bengaluru, but Roca believes he is up against a "competitive team" and is not taking history for granted.

Despite being defending champions and creating history at the Asian stage, the Spaniard wants his team to give "100% in all departments" and he believes there is no added pressure especially when the expectation are sky high.

"There's absolutely no pressure on us. If anything, the success in the AFC Cup has boosted our morale and we will look to carry that mentality in the League. We will surely need to perform at our best from the first game to the last but we won't be doing it under any pressure'" Roca said.

Roca, who was assistant manager at Barcelona from 2003-2008, is a firm believer in possession based football and with the departure of Spanish midfielder Alvaro Rubio who was pivotal to Benguluru FC's ball distribution, there is a huge gap to be filled.

However the defending champions have roped in Harmanjot Khabra and Lenny Fernandes to shore up the midfield. "Alvaro(Rubio) helped us in the short passing style. But now we have to think with the new players. We have enough quality."

"These (new signings) are players who have played for and against experienced teams so that makes things easier for us. They have done well to adapt to our style in a short time and will only get better with time."

Cameron Watson, who has played over 200 games in the A-League, will also be playing in his first I-league game. The Australian, who signed alongside Rubio last August, formed a formidable partnership with the Spaniard in the center of the filed.

He says it was a "privilege" to play alongside the ex-Valladolid player and he will miss the talisman this season. "Alvaro is a class player and has played at the highest level. It's a shame that he left, it was a privilege to play alongside him," Watson said.

"This (I-league) is a new experience for me, I haven't seen any I-League teams playing other than the individual players playing in the ISL. Owing to the success the club achieved last year, it is going to be tougher this season. For now, I'm concentrating on the Shillong game."

BFC are plagued with injuries at the back with defenders Rino Anto, Keegan Pereira, Lalchhuanmawia, Salam Ranjan Singh and goalkeeper Lathuammawia Ralte all ruled out of action. While left back Lalchhuanmawia and keeper Lathuammawia Ralte have direct replacements in new signings Sena Ralte and Arindam Bhattacharya respectively, losing Rino Anto and Salam Ranjan Singh will be a big blow.

Roca, however, is positive that BFC have enough depth in the squad to survive this packed month where they also have to play an AFC Champions league qualifier on January 31. "It's a shame that injuries will keep these key players out but we cannot dwell on this. Some of them are out for longer periods than the others and that's where depth in squad will come into play. We have a versatile set of players and that helps".