AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/11 
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 14/5  Away: 15/4 
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/4 
Osasuna
Eibar
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Valencia
Celta Vigo
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
By ESPN Staff
Shillong Lajong sign 3 new foreigners

Shillong Lajong have announced the signings of three new foreign players
 

Shillong Lajong have announced the signings of three new foreign players ahead of the 2016-17 I-League season. Romanian defender Dan Gelu Ignat, Japanese midfielder Yuta Kinowaki and Cameroonian striker Aser Pierrick Dipanda have all signed for the club.

They has also retained the services of Brazilian forward, Fabio Pena Henrique who scored four goals for the club in his very first season in India.

Ignat is coming to Indian for the first time after playing most of his football in Romania. He most recently played for Al-Ramtha SC and That Ras in the Jordan Premier League.

"Dan is a professional who has experience playing in different leagues. We needed experience and leadership in defence and that's exactly what Dan brings to the team," Lajong head coach, Thangboi Singto said.

The other two signings are no stranger to the country. Kinowaki played for Aizawl FC in 2015-16, scoring two goals in the season. The striker from Cameroon, Dipanda also made his I-League debut last season with DSK Shivajians.

"Yuta (Kinowaki) was one of the best midfielders in I-League last season and based on his performance he is brought in to lead the young and talented midfield players we have and I believe our midfield position becomes much stronger having him on our team," Thangboi said.

"Dipanda scored 7 I-League goals last season and comes in to get us more goals and more sting to our attack line. We hope that he will better his performance this season and get goals for us to win matches."

Shillong Lajong start their I-League campaign when they head south to play champions Bengaluru FC on January 17 - the opening day of the season.

Comments

