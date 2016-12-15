Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
1
1
FT
Game Details
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

UkraineUkraine
IcelandIceland
1
1
FT
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
British media to blame for England's international struggles - Sigurdsson

Gylfi Sigurdsson and Iceland left a lasting mark on Euro 2016.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has blamed media pressure for England's defeat to Iceland at Euro 2016 this summer.

The upstart island nation shocked the Three Lions in the round of 16 with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory in Nice.

And the Swansea midfielder has called out the British media's criticism of the team puts undue pressure on the players during big tournaments.

"Making it to France was a fantastic achievement for the [Iceland] team and the country but beating England in the last 16 was an incredible day.

"It was a special feeling playing. We realised that after we drew against Portugal that we were going to do well in the tournament.

"We did think we would beat England. We knew from the Portugal game that we would do well against England.

"We went into the tournament with no pressure, whereas on the other hand England come under incredible pressure from the media.

"You can see that the players are playing for their clubs and country so there is a lot of media interest in the team and a lot of negative things being written. I think that reflects in their performances.

"If you look into the qualifying rounds they won 10 games in a row but for sure there is a lot of pressure on them when it comes to the final tournament."

Iceland's improbable run ultimately ended with a loss to hosts France in the last eight. And Sigurdsson is still surprised at the impact he and his teammates left on the competition.

"We lost to France and we played against them on their best day," he said.

"Dimitri Payet was outstanding and I think France were unlucky not to win the tournament.

"The whole tournament was fantastic for us. Of course we knew we were in the last eight but ... I don't think we realised how much of an impact we made at the time."

