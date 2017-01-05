Hull City manager Marco Silva slams disrespectful criticism

Hull boss Marco Silva is prepared for a tough EFL Cup match against Man United and Portuguese counterpart Jose Mourinho.

Marco Silva believes some of the criticism surrounding his appointment as Hull manager has been ignorant and disrespectful.

Eyebrows were raised when the Premier League's bottom side last week named the 39-year-old as Mike Phelan's successor.

Some welcomed the move for a man likened to compatriot Jose Mourinho, others made disparaging remarks about the decision to plump for the former Estoril, Sporting Lisbon and Olympiacos boss.

Paul Merson and Phil Thompson were particularly aggrieved at the decision to appoint Silva instead of a home-grown coach given their diatribe on Sky Sports over the weekend.

"For me it's not important,'' Silva said, when asked about the pair's comments.

"I respect all the opinions, what the football people talk, but for me not important really.

"For me what is important is my work with my players and what our fans feel, what our fans believe.

"That is what is important for me in this moment.''

But asked if such comments showed a lack of knowledge and respect, Silva said sternly "sure, sure'' before nodding in agreement.

Silva has led minnows Estoril to the Europa League, Sporting to the Portuguese Cup and Olympiacos to the Greek title, including embarking on a 17-match winning run in the league.

New coach Marco Silva has led a number of clubs to successful seasons.

Hull is an altogether different challenge, though, and Silva freely admitted upon his appointment that a "miracle'' was needed to survive.

It would be a similarly impressive feat if the Portuguese can lead Hull to the EFL Cup final given Manchester United are the opponents for City's first-ever semifinal appearance.

"I think it's a different challenge,'' he said with a laugh, when asked if he needed a miracle in the EFL Cup as well.

"Okay, it's not a miracle, I believe, and I am sure Man United are favourite but they need to, they want to, prove this in the pitch and we will try to do the same.

"To get to the final is not easy. Man United is the favourite but we will do our best to be in the final.''

Tuesday's first leg at Old Trafford is made all the more daunting by the defensive crisis that could see six first-team players absent from Hull's back line.

Such issues for the Premier League's bottom side means several bookmakers have priced Hull at 18-1 to win against Mourinho's men on Tuesday.

Silva is looking forward to pitting his wits against a manager he respects greatly and has got to know since his spell at Sporting, but comparisons with the self-proclaimed "Special One" rankle.

"It's never good when you compare some different people or coaches, it's not good,'' the Hull manager said.

"I am very happy because Mourinho is a Portuguese coach and what he did in his career is fantastic for him and our country. I am a different person, a different coach.

"I am a young coach, of course, but what I did in my career I did because I work a lot and I have a lot of ambition to give these steps in my career and I will stay here to do the same, and to improve my career.

"But for this to happen I need to improve my team and to get my team playing like I want. I have so many things to think and try to do in this moment in the club -- seriously, I don't think anything more in this moment.''