Markus Henriksen's loan to Hull City made permanent

Markus Henriksen has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Hull City after the Premier League club made his loan from AZ Alkmaar a permanent transfer.

The 24-year-old has made 11 appearances in the Premier League and three in the EFL Cup and has signed on despite the club's precarious relegation picture.

"It feels very good," Henriksen told the club's website. "My first month here brought a lot of new things for me - new club, new team-mates, new house, new baby - but now it all feels good because I know the move has become permanent.

"I now want to show my qualities on the pitch. The Premier League is many steps up from the football I have previously played. My form has been up and down so far, but hopefully I can show everybody my best.

"I have a very good feeling about this Club and this place."

The move comes on the same day that Marco Silva held his first news conference as Hull's new manager, and Henriksen said he was excited to work under him after two training sessions.

"The training was very good, done at high intensity and he is very clear on how he wants us to play," added Henriksen.

"He wants us to work as a unit and he has made it clear that we are all in this together. We're all fighting towards achieving the same goal.

"We have the ability, but we need to be better in certain phases of the game. Hopefully, along with the staff, we can achieve this together."