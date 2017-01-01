Marco Silva appointed new Hull City head coach after Mike Phelan exit

The FC crew answer your tweets on Arsenal's draw at Bournemouth, Mike Phelan's sacking and Julian Draxler's move to PSG.

Hull City have confirmed the appointment of Marco Silva as their new coach until the end of the season following the departure of Mike Phelan.

Phelan was sacked as manager of Hull on Tuesday, a day after their 3-1 loss to West Bromwich Albion that left them bottom of the table and three points adrift of safety.

Portuguese coach Silva has been out of work since leaving Olympiakos last summer after one full season at the Greek club, in which he won the Greek Super League 30 points above nearest rivals Panathinaikos.

Previously, he had also spent a season in charge of Sporting Lisbon -- where he won the Taca de Portugal -- and three years at Estoril, where he spent the final six years of his playing career.

Hull vice-chairman Ehab Allam said on the club's official website: "Marco is a young coach who has impressed us with his philosophy and football style.

��◾️ | Silva will be joined by Assistant Head Coach João Pedro Sousa, First Team Coach Gonçalo Pedro & Goalkeeping Coach Hugo Oliveira pic.twitter.com/LL9glHGB4S - Hull City (@HullCity) January 5, 2017

"He has a great track record and we feel this is a bold and exciting appointment in our aim to retain the Club's Premier League status. Marco will be bringing in his own back-room team who have all played their part in his recent success.

"We are already working hard with Marco and his team to deliver some key additions to our squad during this transfer window."

