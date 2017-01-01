Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cameroon
Congo DR
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Silva appointed new Hull City head coach

Hull City ESPN staff
Read

Hurrey: Who won (and lost) December?

Premier League Adam Hurrey
Read

Prem: 29 goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
Read
Hull City manager Mike Phelan

Hull eyeing manager hire by weekend

Hull City PA Sport
Read

Silva to rival Rowett for Hull job - sources

Hull City ESPN staff
Read

Phelan's Hull exit just one of many issues

Hull City Philip Buckingham
Read

Extra Time: What's next for Hull City?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Phelan sacked as manager of Hull City

Hull City ESPN staff
Read

Hull can't capitalise on early dominance

Hull Player Ratings Phil Buckingham
Read

Mariner: Clement a huge risk for Swansea

ESPN FC TV
Read

West Brom 3-1 Hull City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Phelan laments Hull's defensive collapse

English Premier League
Read

Phelan slams Hull 'pretty boys' after loss

Hull City PA Sport
Read
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich Albion
Hull CityHull City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

West Brom 3-1 Hull City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Morrison adds a third for West Brom

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: McAuley puts West Brom ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Brunt header draws West Brom level

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Snodgrass gives Hull the lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Which Monday Prem match stands out?

ESPN FC TV
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Marco Silva appointed new Hull City head coach after Mike Phelan exit

The FC crew answer your tweets on Arsenal's draw at Bournemouth, Mike Phelan's sacking and Julian Draxler's move to PSG.

Hull City have confirmed the appointment of Marco Silva as their new coach until the end of the season following the departure of Mike Phelan.

Phelan was sacked as manager of Hull on Tuesday, a day after their 3-1 loss to West Bromwich Albion that left them bottom of the table and three points adrift of safety.

Portuguese coach Silva has been out of work since leaving Olympiakos last summer after one full season at the Greek club, in which he won the Greek Super League 30 points above nearest rivals Panathinaikos.

Previously, he had also spent a season in charge of Sporting Lisbon -- where he won the Taca de Portugal -- and three years at Estoril, where he spent the final six years of his playing career.

Hull vice-chairman Ehab Allam said on the club's official website: "Marco is a young coach who has impressed us with his philosophy and football style.

"He has a great track record and we feel this is a bold and exciting appointment in our aim to retain the Club's Premier League status. Marco will be bringing in his own back-room team who have all played their part in his recent success.

"We are already working hard with Marco and his team to deliver some key additions to our squad during this transfer window."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.