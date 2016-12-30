Marco Silva to rival Gary Rowett for Hull City job - sources

The FC crew answer your tweets on Arsenal's draw at Bournemouth, Mike Phelan's sacking and Julian Draxler's move to PSG.

Former Olympiakos coach Marco Silva has emerged as a surprise candidate to rival ex-Birmingham boss Gary Rowett for the vacant manager's job at Hull City, sources close to the club have told ESPN FC.

Hull are looking for a new boss after Mike Phelan was sacked on Tuesday evening with the Tigers bottom of the Premier League, having taken only 13 points from their first 20 games.

Rowett, who left Championship side Birmingham City three weeks ago, is among those linked with the job at the KCOM Stadium, but he now has an unexpected rival in Silva.

The 39-year-old Portuguese has been out of work since leaving Olympiakos last summer after one full season at the Greek club, in which he won the Greek Super League 30 points above nearest rivals Panathinaikos.

Previously, he had also spent a season in charge of Sporting Lisbon -- where he won the Taca de Portugal -- and three years at Estoril, where he spent the final six years of his playing career.

Marco Silva has won trophies in Portugal and Greece.

Hull won their first two games of the season, with Phelan then appointed as permanent boss in October after having replaced Steve Bruce on a caretaker basis.

But they won only once more after that, and Monday's 3-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion proved to be Phelan's last match in charge.

Their next match is on Saturday at home to fellow relegation strugglers Swansea City, who this week appointed Paul Clement as their new manager after sacking Bob Bradley.

