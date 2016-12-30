Mike Phelan sacked as manager of struggling Hull City

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Stoke City
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Osasuna
Eibar
0
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Celta Vigo
1
4
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
2
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Phelan sacked as manager of Hull City

Hull City ESPN staff
Read

Hull can't capitalise on early dominance

Hull Player Ratings Phil Buckingham
Read

Mariner: Clement a huge risk for Swansea

ESPN FC TV
Read

West Brom 3-1 Hull City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Phelan laments Hull's defensive collapse

English Premier League
Read

Phelan slams Hull 'pretty boys' after loss

Hull City PA Sport
Read
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich Albion
Hull CityHull City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

West Brom 3-1 Hull City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Morrison adds a third for West Brom

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: McAuley puts West Brom ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Brunt header draws West Brom level

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Snodgrass gives Hull the lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Which Monday Prem match stands out?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Hull to have Elmohamady against West Brom

African Nations Cup PA Sport
Read

Sturridge, Schneiderlin could be in demand

Transfer window preview ESPN staff
Read
Hull celeb vs Everton 161230

Dawson, Davies solid in Hull City defence

Hull City Philip Buckingham
Read

Hull City 2-2 Everton

Premier League Highlights
Read
Hull celeb vs Everton 161230

Phelan praises 'battling' Hull after Everton draw

Hull City PA Sport
Read

Phelan: This is a terrific point

English Premier League
Read

Bittersweet result for Hull players

English Premier League
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Mike Phelan sacked as manager of struggling Hull City

Mike Phelan has been sacked by Hull City.

Hull City have announced that they have parted company with manager Mike Phelan.

Phelan has been sacked with the Tigers bottom of the Premier League having taken only 13 points from their first 20 games.

The Tigers won their first two games of the season, with Phelan then appointed as permanent boss after having replaced Steve Bruce on a caretaker basis.

But they have won only once more since then, and Monday's 3-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion proved to be Phelan's last match in charge.

In a statement on their official website, Hull said: "The club can announce this evening that it has parted company with head coach Mike Phelan.

"We would like to thank Mike for his efforts both as assistant manager and head coach over the last two years.

The search for a replacement has begun and an announcement will be made in due course."

Phelan, 53, spent 83 days as caretaker boss before his permanent appointment was announced in October.

He was named as Manchester United first-team coach in 2001 and appointed as Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant manager in 2008, staying at the club -- for which he had also played -- soon after Fergsuon retired in 2013.

A short spell at Norwich City, another of his former clubs, followed before he joined Hull as assistant to Bruce early in 2015.

Phelan was sacked just a week before Hull take on United in the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinals, and the Hull Daily Mail has reported that ex-Birmingham boss Gary Rowett is an early front-runner to take over.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.