Mike Phelan sacked as manager of struggling Hull City

Phelan has been sacked with the Tigers bottom of the Premier League having taken only 13 points from their first 20 games.

The Tigers won their first two games of the season, with Phelan then appointed as permanent boss after having replaced Steve Bruce on a caretaker basis.

But they have won only once more since then, and Monday's 3-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion proved to be Phelan's last match in charge.

Phelan, 53, spent 83 days as caretaker boss before his permanent appointment was announced in October.

He was named as Manchester United first-team coach in 2001 and appointed as Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant manager in 2008, staying at the club -- for which he had also played -- soon after Fergsuon retired in 2013.

A short spell at Norwich City, another of his former clubs, followed before he joined Hull as assistant to Bruce early in 2015.

Phelan was sacked just a week before Hull take on United in the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinals, and the Hull Daily Mail has reported that ex-Birmingham boss Gary Rowett is an early front-runner to take over.

