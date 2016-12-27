Mike Phelan praises 'battling' Hull City after draw with Everton

Previous
Hull City
Everton
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
Postp
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Fulham
0
0
Aban
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Hull celeb vs Everton 161230

Phelan praises 'battling' Hull after Everton draw

Hull City PA Sport
Read

Phelan: This is a terrific point

English Premier League
Read

Bittersweet result for Hull players

English Premier League
Read
Hull CityHull City
EvertonEverton
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Hull City 2-2 Everton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Calvert-Lewin misses potential winner

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Barkley levels late for Everton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Snodgrass buries the free kick

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Snodgrass hits woodwork

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Marshall leaps to deny Lukaku

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Marshall gifts Everton the equaliser

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Coleman's header hits post

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Dawson puts Hull up early

Premier League Highlights
Read
Bruce

Bruce receives £5 Christmas tip

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

ESPN FC's awards for the season so far

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

WATCH: Funniest Prem moments of 2016

Premier League Highlights
Read
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Hull targeting Arsenal's Jenkinson in Jan. - Phelan

Hull City PA Sport
Read

Phelan: Hull are still up to the challenge

English Premier League
Read

New Year's Eve Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Phelan: Silly errors cost us

English Premier League
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Mike Phelan praises 'battling' Hull City after draw with Everton

Ross Barkley scored for Everton six minutes from time to quell Hull City's hopes of a crucial win at KCOM Stadium.
Ross Barkley scored the equaliser late for Everton, but he was disappointed to only come away with one point and not a win.

Hull boss Mike Phelan believes his players are up for the battle after Friday's 2-2 draw with Everton saw them move off the foot of the Premier League table.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the sixth minute through Michael Dawson, but were pegged back on the brink of half-time by a David Marshall own goal.

Hull CityHull City
EvertonEverton
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Robert Snodgrass put Hull back in front with a sensational free kick in the 65th minute before Ross Barkley levelled things up six minutes before the end.

Phelan told Sky Sports 1: "It was a battling performance. I'm pleased with the players, they've come through another tough, difficult game and they've shown terrific spirit.

"Credit to all the players at this football club -- they're all putting a real shift in. They're training hard, they're listening and they're learning.

"They've got everything to look forward to, which is to progress up this league, and we've got a real battle on our hands in the second half of the season, but I think we're up for it.''

Hull celeb vs Everton 161230
Michael Dawson celebrates after opening the scoring for Hull City in a 2-2 draw with Everton.

Phelan also moved to play down concerns over the club future of goalscorer Snodgrass. Hull triggered a one-year option on his contract and five other players two days before Christmas Day, but the Scotland international has so far refused to sign a longer-term deal with the Tigers.

"The talk's all coming from you lot. It's not coming from me,'' said Phelan after his side's winless league run extended to eight matches.

"I've got a quality football player at the football club and at this level you need quality.

"What will happen is sometimes not what you want to happen, but I've got no issues with Robert.

"I've got no issues with any player at this club. I've not been told we are selling any players.

"So as far as I'm concerned he's in the team on Monday.''

Squad issues aside, Phelan could not hide his frustration after Barkley's 84th-minute equaliser.

"I'm taking all sorts at the moment, but a point will do,'' he said.

"We contributed to the game, we were strong. We had to defend when we needed to and we scored a couple of goals.

"We're in the business to take positives. We are where we are because we've had some poor results.

"But on this occasion, and I've spoken to the players, the pleasing thing is we've taken a point from a game we've performed in again and that hasn't happened over the past three or four games.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.