David Wagner: No limits to what Huddersfield can achieve

Huddersfield will be seeking their second-straight win to open the season on Sunday.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner would not take a 17th-placed finish for his side this season if he were offered it now.

Wagner has no doubt the Terriers avoiding relegation by any margin in their first top-flight campaign since 1971-72 would count as a success.

But, ahead of Sunday's clash with Newcastle -- the Yorkshire outfit's first-ever Premier League home match -- the former U.S. international has also emphasised his philosophy of "no points target, no place target, no limits."

And when asked if he would take finishing 17th if offered it now, Wagner, whose men opened their season with a hugely impressive 3-0 win at Crystal Palace last weekend, said: "No, because maybe we are able to get 14th or 12th.

"I would not take it because I think we should not give ourselves any limits. But if you ask me if staying up is a success, yes, absolutely it is a success."

Wagner is a close friend of Jurgen Klopp, and the Liverpool manager revealed on Friday the pair had spoken about Palace ahead of the Reds facing them on Saturday, although with not a great deal of discussion about tactics.

When Wagner was asked if his compatriot had offered him any advice over the summer about what to expect in the Premier League, he said: "These two clubs [Huddersfield and Liverpool] are totally different.

"I think the experiences he's had at Liverpool will be totally different from the ones I will have at Huddersfield.

"For sure we'll speak about different opponents to give advice, things like what he's done against team A and what I've done against team B.

"But you cannot compare Liverpool with us. We're two completely different sizes of football club and this is why regarding the Premier League, he hasn't given me advice -- regarding opponents, he will for sure."

Huddersfield face a Newcastle side who came up with them as last term's Championship title-winners and were beaten 2-0 in their season-opener last Sunday by Tottenham at St James' Park.

Wagner has no fresh fitness concerns to contend with ahead of the contest, with four players still unavailable in Jonathan Hogg, Nahki Wells (both ankle), Martin Cranie (hip) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee).

Midfielder Hogg is the closest to making a return to first-team action, although possibly not until after the forthcoming international break.