Huddersfield ban fan from stadium over Turkey flag incident vs. Leeds

Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Montpellier
AS Monaco
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Huddersfield John Smith's Stadium general

Huddersfield ban fan from stadium over Turkey flag

Huddersfield Town PA Sport
Read

FA to study Huddersfield-Leeds - sources

English League Championship Mark Ogden
Read

Wagner apologises after touchline melee

English League Championship PA Sport
Read
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
2
1
FT
Game Details
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
3
1
FT
Game Details
Man City reject £7m offer for Mooy - reports

Transfers AAP
Read
RochdaleRochdale
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
0
4
FT
Game Details
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
Ipswich TownIpswich Town
2
0
FT
Game Details
Sheffield WednesdaySheffield Wednesday
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
2
0
FT
Game Details
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
Port ValePort Vale
4
0
FT
Game Details
Chelsea's Brown set for loan - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Mooy dismisses talk of Man City return

Huddersfield Town AAP
Read
Wigan AthleticWigan Athletic
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
0
1
FT
Game Details
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
Blackburn RoversBlackburn Rovers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Rafa Benitez and Newcastle suffered a season-opening defeat to Fulham.

The race for Premier League promotion

Championship Nick Miller
Read
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
2
1
FT
Game Details
David Wagner

Wagner pledges his future to Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town PA Sport
Read

Wolfsburg dismiss Wagner speculation

Wolfsburg Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Wolfsburg target Wagner as coach - reports

VfL Wolfsburg PA Sport
Read
Norwich CityNorwich City
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
1
2
FT
Game Details
 By PA Sport
Huddersfield ban fan from stadium over Turkey flag incident vs. Leeds

Huddersfield John Smith's Stadium general
Huddersfield Town play at the John Smith's Stadium.

Huddersfield Town have handed an indefinite ban from the John Smith's Stadium to the man who unfurled a Turkey flag during Sunday's Championship game against Leeds United.

The Terriers have confirmed a 59-year-old man was ejected from the ground after appearing to mock the stabbing of two Leeds fans, who died before a match against Galatasaray in Istanbul in 2000.

"Huddersfield Town can confirm that a 59-year-old man was ejected from the John Smith's Stadium Revell Ward Stand at Sunday's game against Leeds United,'' the club said in a statement. "The individual has subsequently been banned from the John Smith's Stadium indefinitely.

"Huddersfield Town takes incidents of this nature very seriously and will not tolerate this shameful behaviour under any circumstances. This individual is not representative of the club or its supporters.''

Leeds fans were furious when the flag was unfurled during Sunday's derby clash between the Championship promotion rivals.

Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight died after being stabbed by a local man during street clashes the night before Leeds played at Galatasaray in the semifinals of the 2000 UEFA Cup.

West Yorkshire Police tweeted on Sunday that they had ejected the man responsible for waving the flag and would "be visiting him this week to deal [with him]."

Meanwhile, both clubs have been charged with failing to control their players by the Football Association following the touchline melee on Sunday, which marred Huddersfield's 2-1 win.

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner and Leeds counterpart Garry Monk have also been charged. The pair were sent to the stands by referee Simon Hooper for an altercation which followed Wagner's touchline celebrations after Michael Hefele had scored the hosts' dramatic late winner.

