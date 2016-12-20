Huddersfield loanee Aaron Mooy dismisses talk of a return to Man City

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
3
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
3
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Tunisia
Uganda
2
0
FT
Game Details
Morocco
Burkina Faso
1
0
FT
Game Details
Mooy dismisses talk of Man City return

Huddersfield Town AAP
Read
Wigan AthleticWigan Athletic
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
0
1
FT
Game Details
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
Blackburn RoversBlackburn Rovers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Rafa Benitez and Newcastle suffered a season-opening defeat to Fulham.

The race for Premier League promotion

Championship Nick Miller
Read
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
2
1
FT
Game Details
David Wagner

Wagner pledges his future to Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town PA Sport
Read

Wolfsburg dismiss Wagner speculation

Wolfsburg Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Wolfsburg target Wagner as coach - reports

VfL Wolfsburg PA Sport
Read
Norwich CityNorwich City
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
1
2
FT
Game Details
Burton AlbionBurton Albion
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
0
1
FT
Game Details
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
Bristol CityBristol City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Mooy named Australia's Player of the Year

Australia AAP
Read
Blackburn RoversBlackburn Rovers
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
1
1
FT
Game Details
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
Wigan AthleticWigan Athletic
1
2
FT
Game Details
Cardiff CityCardiff City
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
3
2
FT
Game Details
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
1
1
FT
Game Details
FulhamFulham
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
5
0
FT
Game Details
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
Derby CountyDerby County
1
0
FT
Game Details
Preston North EndPreston North End
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
3
1
FT
Game Details
Wallace's cheeky look at opponents' tactics

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
By AAP
Huddersfield loanee Aaron Mooy dismisses talk of a return to Man City

Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy has won three out of a possible five Championship player of the month awards this season.

Aaron Mooy is keeping a lid on any Premier League aspirations despite the Australian's stocks continuing to rise in Europe.

Mooy has won a third player of the month award this season for Huddersfield Town from five opportunities, also taking it out in August and September.

The midfielder starred as the Championship side went undefeated in December, winning four of six matches.

The 26-year-old, on loan from Manchester City, played every minute last month as the Terriers bounced back from sixth to fourth on the ladder.

Despite being closely monitored by City bosses, Mooy said playing in England's top tier with the Sky Blues or a promoted Huddersfield was not front of mind.

"I don't really look too far ahead. I just focus on where I am now, so that's with Huddersfield," he said.

"I don't really focus on the next level.

"The Championship's a tough division, a strong league. Playing in this league, I'm improving and still think I can get to a higher level, definitely, and play more consistent.

"That's what I'm here for and hopefully that happens."

The former Melbourne City player, who's strong form comes ahead of two World Cup qualifiers in March, said confidence at Huddersfield was high for a strong second half of the season.

"We just keep believing and keep playing. That's all you can do," he said.

"We're on a run now and it feels good. Hopefully we can keep it going."

