Huddersfield loanee Aaron Mooy dismisses talk of a return to Man City

Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy has won three out of a possible five Championship player of the month awards this season.

Aaron Mooy is keeping a lid on any Premier League aspirations despite the Australian's stocks continuing to rise in Europe.

Mooy has won a third player of the month award this season for Huddersfield Town from five opportunities, also taking it out in August and September.

The midfielder starred as the Championship side went undefeated in December, winning four of six matches.

The 26-year-old, on loan from Manchester City, played every minute last month as the Terriers bounced back from sixth to fourth on the ladder.

Despite being closely monitored by City bosses, Mooy said playing in England's top tier with the Sky Blues or a promoted Huddersfield was not front of mind.

"I don't really look too far ahead. I just focus on where I am now, so that's with Huddersfield," he said.

"I don't really focus on the next level.

"The Championship's a tough division, a strong league. Playing in this league, I'm improving and still think I can get to a higher level, definitely, and play more consistent.

"That's what I'm here for and hopefully that happens."

The former Melbourne City player, who's strong form comes ahead of two World Cup qualifiers in March, said confidence at Huddersfield was high for a strong second half of the season.

"We just keep believing and keep playing. That's all you can do," he said.

"We're on a run now and it feels good. Hopefully we can keep it going."