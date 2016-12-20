Previous
Hull City
Everton
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
Postp
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
3
1
FT
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
0
0
Aban
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
0
1
FT
Game Details
Next

Game Details
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Houston Dynamo add Colombian midfielder Juan Cabezas on loan

Juan Cabezas, right, helped Independiente Medellin win a Colombian title in June.

The Houston Dynamo acquired Colombian defensive midfielder Juan David Cabezas on loan from Deportivo Cali on Thursday.

The MLS club, which used targeted allocation money in the loan, will have an option to buy Cabezas outright at the end of the 2017 season.

Cabezas, 25, spent last season with Independiente Medellin and helped them win the Apertura championship in Colombia in June.

"We are pleased to be adding a player with the quality of Juan David Cabezas to our roster. His physical presence, winning mentality and ability to recover balls in the midfield will be a welcomed addition to our group," Dynamo general manager Matt Jordan said in a statement.

"He is entering the prime of his career and has played a key role in the midfield for two of the top clubs in South America, and he is eager to contribute to the success of our team as we prepare for the 2017 season."

Cabezas is the latest signing in what has been a busy offseason for the Dynamo, who have also added Dylan Remick, Alberth Elis, Adolfo Machado and Romell Quioto to their ranks this winter.

