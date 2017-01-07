Previous
 By Stephan Uersfeld
U.S. international John Brooks back training for Hertha Berlin after injury

John Brooks has made nine Bundesliga appearances this season.

United States defender John Brooks has resumed team training at Hertha Berlin after muscular problems sidelined him since early December.

Brooks, 23, missed the run-in of 2016, last playing for third-placed Hertha in their 3-2 win at Wolfsburg on Dec. 3. The centre-back was then rested with what local outlet immerhertha.de reported to be "muscular problems radiating from the thigh region."

He also missed Hertha's return to training earlier this week, but was back in action on Thursday for the first time and is also set to make the trip to the club's winter training camp to Mallorca at the weekend.

"I hope his physical conditions remains as good in the next couple of days," Hertha coach Pal Dardai told reporters.

The return of the U.S. international is injury boost for Hertha, who are without right-back Mitchell Weiser on Mallorca. The former Bayern Munich player has a virus and "will not make the trip," Dardai said.

Attacker Julian Schieber is also facing a race against time to make the trip to Mallorca after a virus has sidelined this week.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

