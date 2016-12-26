Hertha's Salomon Kalou: Victory over Darmstadt 'was for all of Berlin'

Previous
Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
1
1
LIVE 81'
Juventus
AC Milan
4:30 PM UTC
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
7:45 PM UTC
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Salomon Kalou celebrates after scoring for Hertha Berlin in their Bundesliga win against Darmstadt.

Kalou: Victory 'was for all of Berlin'

Hertha Berlin Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin
SV Darmstadt 98SV Darmstadt 98
2
0
FT
Hasenhuttl: Leipzig response to defeat excellent

German Bundesliga
Read
John Brooks struggled during the first two games of the final round of 2018 World Cup Qualifying, but does he keep his place in the projected starting team for Russia?

Brooks set to miss RB Leipzig showdown

Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin
Werder BremenWerder Bremen
0
1
FT
Hertha to rest Brooks against Werder

Hertha Berlin Stephan Uersfeld
Read
VfL WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg
Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin
2
3
FT
Yanks Abroad: American duo in Scotland

International
Read
Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin
MainzMainz
2
1
FT
Hertha making plans to leave Olympiastadion

Hertha Berlin Stephan Uersfeld
Read
John brooks vs Paraguay

Hertha set to rest Brooks after U.S. trips

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read
FC AugsburgFC Augsburg
Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin
0
0
FT
Allan: My goal remains to play for Liverpool

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Salomon Kalou

Kalou: Goals 'like therapy' after family deaths

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Yanks Abroad: Calm before the Hex

International
Read
Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin
Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia Monchengladbach
3
0
FT
Highlights

Hertha Berlin 3-0 M'Gladbach

German Bundesliga
Read

Dardai happy at Hertha amid Wolfsburg link

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Brooks action vs Ecuador 160616

U.S.' Brooks happy to delay Prem dream

Hertha Berlin Stephan Uersfeld
Read
TSG HoffenheimTSG Hoffenheim
Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin
1
0
FT
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Hertha's Salomon Kalou: Victory over Darmstadt 'was for all of Berlin'

Salomon Kalou celebrates after scoring for Hertha Berlin in their Bundesliga win against Darmstadt.
Salomon Kalou scored Hertha Berlin's second goal in their victory against Darmstadt.

Hertha Berlin have dedicated the 2-0 Bundesliga win against Darmstadt to the city of Berlin, which was hit by an attack on a Christmas market on Monday evening.

Victory in Hertha's final game of 2016, played out in front of just over 30,000 fans, came courtesy of a Marvin Plattenhardt set piece and a Salomon Kalou header and means they are third going into the winter break.

"We feel the pain in the city. We feel with those who have lost loved ones. This win was for all of Berlin," Kalou told reporters after the match.

"It's important to show that we and all of Berlin don't fear. Those people only want us to have fear. But love is stronger than everything else. It hurts to lose your loved ones."

Only two days before the match, a truck was driven into a Christmas market at the Breitscheidplatz in the city's old west.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hertha's squad laid a wreath at the scene of the attack, in which 12 people lost their lives and a further 56 were injured.

And ahead of the match, fans at the Olympiastadion mourned those who lost their lives with a sea of light during a minute of silence, while a banner in the Ostkurve read: "Stay strong, Berlin!"

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

Comments

