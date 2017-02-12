Previous
Arsenal
Hull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Alavés
Barcelona
0
6
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Osasuna
Real Madrid
1
2
LIVE 86'
Game Details
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AS Monaco
Metz
5
0
FT
Game Details
Atlas
Guadalajara
1:00 AM UTC Feb 12, 2017
Game Details
Next
Car carrying Luca Toni and Hellas Verona president attacked

Car carrying Verona chief, Toni attacked

Hellas Verona Associated Press
City's Zuculini leaves Rayo for Verona loan

Transfers PA Sport
Coppa Italia: Genoa, Bologna both advance

Italian Coppa Italia PA Sport
Coppa Italia: Verona beat Crotone, Samp win

Coppa Italia PA Sport
What one-hit wonders can teach Leicester

Leicester City Paolo Bandini
Aston Villa sign Gollini from Hellas Verona

Transfers ESPN staff
Serie A games could face investigation - report

Italian Serie A Ben Gladwell
Hellas president stopped paying players

Hellas Verona
Everton track Gollini from Verona - source

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
PalermoPalermo
Hellas VeronaHellas Verona
3
2
FT
Game Details
Hellas celeb vs Juve 160508

Carpi concerned by Hellas Verona's motives

Italian Serie A Ben Gladwell
Verona could land extra €5m payment

Verona could land extra €5m payment

Hellas Verona Ben Gladwell
Toni rules out coaching in retirement

Hellas Verona Ben Gladwell
Hellas VeronaHellas Verona
JuventusJuventus
2
1
FT
Game Details
Horncastle: Toni the last great Italian striker

Juventus James Horncastle
Read

Ex-Italy star Toni announces retirement

Hellas Verona Ben Gladwell
Read
SassuoloSassuolo
Hellas VeronaHellas Verona
1
0
FT
Game Details
Hellas VeronaHellas Verona
AC MilanAC Milan
2
1
FT
Game Details
EmpoliEmpoli
Hellas VeronaHellas Verona
1
0
FT
Game Details
Frosinone, Hellas Verona reject Palermo claims

Italian Serie A
Read
 By Associated Press
Car carrying Luca Toni and Hellas Verona president attacked

Car carrying Luca Toni and Hellas Verona president attacked
A car carrying Luca Toni, left, and Hellas Verona club president Maurizio Setti came under attack on the way to a match in Avellino.

AVELLINO, Italy -- Italy World Cup winner Luca Toni and the president of Serie B club Hellas Verona had their car attacked while traveling to a match on Saturday in the southern town of Avellino.

Toni, who is part of Verona's management team, says the aggressors mistook them for fans because club president Maurizio Setti was wearing a scarf with the team's colours.

Toni told Italy's Sky TV that a window of the car was broken where Setti was sitting and that the president was hit by a bottle of beer.

Toni said: "At the beginning, I felt protected by the presence of a group of police officers but then they turned the other way."

Verona said in a statement that they  will make a formal complaint to the authorities in the hope that an investigation is opened.

The club added that the four people inside the car escaped serious injury.

Toni scored two goals in Italy's run to the 2006 World Cup title. He retired at the end of last season.

Avellino won the match 2-0.

