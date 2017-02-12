Car carrying Luca Toni and Hellas Verona president attacked

A car carrying Luca Toni, left, and Hellas Verona club president Maurizio Setti came under attack on the way to a match in Avellino.

AVELLINO, Italy -- Italy World Cup winner Luca Toni and the president of Serie B club Hellas Verona had their car attacked while traveling to a match on Saturday in the southern town of Avellino.

Toni, who is part of Verona's management team, says the aggressors mistook them for fans because club president Maurizio Setti was wearing a scarf with the team's colours.

Toni told Italy's Sky TV that a window of the car was broken where Setti was sitting and that the president was hit by a bottle of beer.

Toni said: "At the beginning, I felt protected by the presence of a group of police officers but then they turned the other way."

Verona said in a statement that they will make a formal complaint to the authorities in the hope that an investigation is opened.

The club added that the four people inside the car escaped serious injury.

Toni scored two goals in Italy's run to the 2006 World Cup title. He retired at the end of last season.

Avellino won the match 2-0.