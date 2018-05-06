Previous
Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
7:00 PM UTC
Heart of Midlothian manager Craig Levein.

Hearts' Levein recovering after hospital stay

Heart of Midlothian Reuters
Demetri Mitchell was part of Manchester United's squad for their preseason tour of the United States.

Man Utd's Mitchell to rejoin Hearts - sources

Transfers Rob Dawson
KilmarnockKilmarnock
Heart of MidlothianHeart of Midlothian
1
0
FT
Heart of MidlothianHeart of Midlothian
HibernianHibernian
2
1
FT
Celtic end Hearts' unbeaten home run

Scottish Premiership PA Sport
Heart of MidlothianHeart of Midlothian
CelticCeltic
1
3
FT
AberdeenAberdeen
Heart of MidlothianHeart of Midlothian
2
0
FT
Rangers FCRangers FC
Heart of MidlothianHeart of Midlothian
2
1
FT
Heart of MidlothianHeart of Midlothian
AberdeenAberdeen
2
0
FT
DundeeDundee
Heart of MidlothianHeart of Midlothian
1
1
FT
Heart of MidlothianHeart of Midlothian
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
3
0
FT
HibernianHibernian
Heart of MidlothianHeart of Midlothian
2
0
FT
MotherwellMotherwell
Heart of MidlothianHeart of Midlothian
2
1
FT
Heart of MidlothianHeart of Midlothian
KilmarnockKilmarnock
1
1
FT
Rangers FCRangers FC
Heart of MidlothianHeart of Midlothian
2
0
FT
Ross CountyRoss County
Heart of MidlothianHeart of Midlothian
1
1
FT
Isma Goncalves of Hearts

Hearts apologise after racial abuse claim

Heart of Midlothian Associated Press
Young Demetri Mitchell impressed for Man United in last season's finale against Crystal Palace.

Exclusive: Man United starlet Demetri Mitchell talks to ESPN FC

Manchester United Rob Dawson
Heart of MidlothianHeart of Midlothian
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
3
0
FT
Heart of MidlothianHeart of Midlothian
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
1
0
FT
Hearts manager Craig Levein recovering after hospital stay

Heart of Midlothian manager Craig Levein.
Hearts manager Craig Levein was treated at hospital for an unspecified illness.

Hearts manager Craig Levein was taken to hospital on Monday morning but is recovering after receiving treatment, the club said.

It did not disclose in a statement the nature of Levein's illness or when he was likely to return.

Levein, 53, watched Hearts beat Kilmarnock 1-0 in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday for their third win in their first three games.

The former Scotland manager returned to the job on a three-year contract after a spell as director of football following the departure of Ian Cathro in August 2017.

According to the BBC, assistant Austin MacPhee will take over until Levein returns.

