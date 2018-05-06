Hearts manager Craig Levein recovering after hospital stay

Hearts manager Craig Levein was treated at hospital for an unspecified illness.

Hearts manager Craig Levein was taken to hospital on Monday morning but is recovering after receiving treatment, the club said.

It did not disclose in a statement the nature of Levein's illness or when he was likely to return.

Levein, 53, watched Hearts beat Kilmarnock 1-0 in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday for their third win in their first three games.

The former Scotland manager returned to the job on a three-year contract after a spell as director of football following the departure of Ian Cathro in August 2017.

According to the BBC, assistant Austin MacPhee will take over until Levein returns.