Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
LIVE 60'
Game Details
Barcelona
Real Betis
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Atalanta
AS Roma
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Crotone
AC Milan
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Internazionale
Fiorentina
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
2
0
LIVE 58'
Game Details
New York City FC
New England Revolution
10:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC Aug 21, 2017
Game Details
Game Details
Game Details

ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Hamburg's Nicolai Muller out for 7 months after celebration injury

Nicolai Muller Hamburg injured
Nicolai Muller faces seven months out on the sidelines.

Hamburg winger Nicolai Muller has been ruled out for seven months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) -- while celebrating scoring a goal.

Muller scored an eighth-minute winner for his side in their 1-0 Bundesliga victory against Augsburg on Saturday.

However, after finding the back of the net, the 29-year-old fell to the ground awkwardly following a celebration that saw him spin around and jump into the air before tripping over the corner flag.

Muller was then forced to come off and Hamburg have since revealed that he has ruptured the ACL in his right knee and will be out for approximately seven months.

"The diagnosis has come as a huge shock to us," Hamburg sporting director Jens Todt said. "It's a serious blow to our season and obviously absolutely gutting for Nicolai.

"We wish him all the best in his recovery and will support him as best we can throughout it."

Hamburg also wished their player well on Twitter, saying: "We too would like to wish Nicolai Muller all the best in his recovery. Stay strong, Nicolai and #comebackstronger."

