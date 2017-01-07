Hamburg appoint Jens Todt as sporting director

Previous
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Hamburg appoint Todt as sporting director

Hamburg SV Associated Press
Read

Yanks Abroad: 2016 Team of the Year

International
Read

Cologne defender Mavraj joins Hamburg

German Bundesliga Associated Press
Read

Wood goal was crucial moment - Gisdol

Hamburg SV Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Hamburg SVHamburg SV
Schalke 04Schalke 04
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Yanks Abroad: Johnsen soars in Scotland

International
Read
MainzMainz
Hamburg SVHamburg SV
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Wood may return to Hamburg XI - Gisdol

Hamburg SV Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Hamburg SVHamburg SV
FC AugsburgFC Augsburg
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Clint Dempsey opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a well-placed header.

Dempsey on U.S. Player of Year shortlist

United States ESPN staff
Read
SV Darmstadt 98SV Darmstadt 98
Hamburg SVHamburg SV
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Dennis Diekmeier joined Hamburg from Nurnberg in 2010.

Diekmeier suffers memory loss after clash of heads

Hamburg SV Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Hamburg SVHamburg SV
Werder BremenWerder Bremen
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
TSG HoffenheimTSG Hoffenheim
Hamburg SVHamburg SV
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Hamburg coach hits back in tactics row

Hamburg Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Hamburg 2-5 Borussia Dortmund

German Bundesliga
Read
Hamburg SVHamburg SV
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
2
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Hamburg face keeper crisis before BVB clash

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Nico-Jan Hoogma Hamburg

Hoogma in talks to become Hamburg sporting director

Hamburg SV Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Wood given three-match Bundesliga ban

Hamburg SV Stephan Uersfeld
Read
 By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

Hamburg appoint Jens Todt as sporting director

Jens Todt has returned to Hamburg after time with Karlsruher.

Relegation-threatened Hamburg appointed former youth team coordinator Jens Todt as sporting director on Friday.

The 47-year-old Todt signed a two-year deal and has already joined the team at their winter training camp in Dubai, the Bundesliga club said.

Todt was previously sporting director at second-division club Karlsruher. He fills the position left vacant by Peter Knaebel last May at Hamburg. Former chairman Dietmar Beiersdorfer took over Knaebel's duties but was replaced by new chairman Heribert Bruchhagen last month.

Todt worked with Hamburg's youth sides from 2008-09 before leaving because of difficulties with then-chairman Bernd Hoffmann.

"It's a special thing for me to take responsibility for HSV," Todt said. "I'm really looking forward to this challenging role and am ready to deliver my part."

Hamburg, the only remaining founding member of the Bundesliga never relegated, have been flirting with demotion in recent seasons. The club are spending the winter break in the Bundesliga relegation zone after another season of upheaval.

Todt had already been working and exchanging ideas with Bruchhagen and coach Markus Gisdol in the previous days, the club said. Gisdol is Hamburg's second coach of the season after taking over in September from Bruno Labbadia.

Three wins from the side's last four Bundesliga games -- the club's only league victories this season -- at least indicate an upward trend.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.