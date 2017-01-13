Guangzhou Evergrande targeting Quadruple under Luiz Felipe Scolari

Luiz Felipe Scolari was named Guangzhou Evergrande boss in 2015.

Chinese champions Guangzhou Evergrande are targeting a clean sweep of domestic and continental titles as Luiz Felipe Scolari's side count down to the start of the new season later this month.

Club owner Xu Jiayin has set his sights on claiming all four trophies available to the club during 2017, with hopes of adding the Asian Champions League crown to the three domestic trophies won by the team last season.

Guangzhou won the Chinese Super Cup, the Chinese Super League and the Chinese FA Cup last season, but crashed out of the Asian Champions League at the group stage a season after winning a second continental title in three years.

"At the moment, what is our target for the season? The championship, every year all the way through to 2020," said Xu. "This year, our target is to win four titles: the Asian Champions League, the Chinese Super League, Chinese FA Cup, and Chinese Super Cup.

"By nailing down another CSL title, we can claim ourselves to be a world-class club. We have to target the CSL championship every year."

Guangzhou have become the dominant force in Chinese football since Xu's Evergrande Group took control of the club in 2010, winning the second division title in their first season after heavy investment before claiming six consecutive league titles since gaining promotion to the top flight.

Evergrande have also been Asian champions twice and are two-time winners of the Chinese FA Cup while hiring high profile coaches and players such as World Cup winners Scolari, Marcello Lippi and Fabio Cannavaro.

The club, however, have had a quiet close season so far and have yet to add any high-profile signings to their roster at a time when rivals Shanghai SIPG have broken the Asian transfer record with their €60 million capture of Oscar from Chelsea.

Xu, however, hopes to further develop the club's youth development set up, with the goal to be able to challenge with for the title by the start of the next decade with a starting lineup devoid of foreign players.

"From this year through to 2020 will be the second phase of Guangzhou Evergrande's development," said Xu.

"Besides creating a complete youth system, we must have great results. In the next four years, we will build a Chinese player-only Guangzhou Evergrande with a world class coach."

Guangzhou kick off their Asian Champions League campaign next Wednesday when they host Hong Kong champions Eastern while the club's defence of the CSL title starts on March 4 when they take on Beijing Guoan.

