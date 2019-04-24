Previous
Gyan makes Ghana U-turn at president's asking

Asamoah Gyan, Kayserispor
Asamoah Gyan has made himself available for selection at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Asamoah Gyan has performed a U-turn and come out of international retirement at the request of the Ghana president.

The former Sunderland forward had said he would no longer be available for selection ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

- When is the Africa Cup of Nations?
- Full Africa Cup of Nations fixtures schedule

However, Gyan has gone back on his original decision after speaking to Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo.

"A presidential request is one that cannot be disregarded," Gyan wrote in a statement which he posted on Twitter. "I have had the opportunity to speak with the father of the nation, the President of the Republic.

"His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who, though respecting my wishes as spelt in my letter of May 20, 2019, has asked me to rescind my decision to retire permanently from the Black Stars.

"I have taken the request of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in good faith, and will make myself available for selection by coach Kwasi Appiah.

"My desire to help Ghana and the over three-decade long wait to annex the AFCON trophy still burns strongly, and I remain committed to serving this great nation and the people of Ghana."

Gyan's initial letter of retirement provoked amusement on Twitter, due to its opening.

"My mother once told me: 'You cannot tout a decision you did not take as a betrayal, because you have to expect it,' I still do not understand that statement anyway," he wrote.

