Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
1
2
FT
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
0
LIVE 9'
Atalanta
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Crotone
AC Milan
0
3
LIVE 77'
Internazionale
Fiorentina
2
0
LIVE 75'
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
2
1
LIVE 64'
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
3
1
FT
New York City FC
New England Revolution
10:00 PM UTC
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC Aug 21, 2017
Ghana miss out on CHAN 2018

CHAN 2018 Michael Oti Adjei
Kevin-Prince Boateng of Eintracht Frankfurt

Prince offers tactical advice for Eintracht after debut draw

Football KweséESPN
Andy Yiadom of Barnsley

Barnsley not picking Yiadom amidst Huddersfield interest

Football KweséESPN
Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah

Burkina peg Ghana back in CHAN qualifier

Ghana Michael Oti Adjei, KweséESPN
Thomas Abbey of Hearts of Oak

CHAN offers Black Stars a route out of Ghana

Football Michael Oti Adjei, KweséESPN
Anthony Yeboah of Leeds United

Africans to step up in EPL

Ghana Michael Oti Adjei, KweséESPN
Andre Ayew celebrates after scoring during a league match.

Ghanaians in English Premier League

Ghana Michael Oti Adjei, KweséESPN
Thomas Abbey of Accra Hearts of Oak challenge Ahmed Adams of Kumasi Asante Kotoko during a Ghana Premier League match.

Kotoko earn controversial point

Ghana Premier League Michael Oti Adjei
Steve Polack of Asante Kotoko

Kotoko can take inspiration from tragedy - Polack

Football Michael Oti Adjei, KweséESPN
Redknapp accuses Badu of broken promise

Football KweséESPN
Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu of Ghana

Badu eyes new challenge after Bursaspor switch

Football Michael Oti Adjei, KweséESPN
Frank Acheampong of Anderlecht

Acheampong defends China move

Football KweséESPN
Razak Braimah of Ghana during the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Time for Razak Braimah to resurrect his career

Ghana Michael Oti Adjei, KweséESPN
Razak Braimah of Ghana during the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations Quarter Final match between Ghana and Guinea at Malabo Stadium.

Sundowns sign Ghana goalkeeper

Premier Soccer League KweséESPN
Asamoah Gyan

Gyan steals the show during Kayserispor preseason

Football KweséESPN
Pako Ayestaran and Salisu Yusuf

Nigeria draw Sierra Leone in WAFU Nations Cup

Football KweséESPN
No Euro-favouritism behind CAF reforms - Ghana chief

Football Michael Oti Adjei, KweséESPN
Thomas Abbey of Hearts of Oak

Aduana takes charge as title race gathers steam

Ghana Michael Oti Adjei, KweséESPN
Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu of Ghana

Badu welcomes Afcon date switch

Football Michael Oti Adjei, KweséESPN
Richard Ofori during the Black Stars Training ahead of the 2017 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Maritzburg sign Ghana international

Ghana Nick Said, KweséESPN
By Michael Oti Adjei
Ghana miss out on CHAN 2018

Ghana will miss the 2018 Africa Nations Championships in Kenya after Burkina Faso stunned the Black Stars B in the final qualifier in Kumasi.

Ghana gained what looked like a perfect 2-2 draw away from home in the first leg, but blew the advantage inside the opening half on a dreadful day at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Sylla Mohammed and Nikiema Herman scored the decisive goals for the visitors before substitute Felix Addo pulled one back for Ghana with 25 minutes remaining.

But despite applying relentless pressure, Maxwell Konadu's side still bottled it with Ptraic Razak, Isaac Twum and Thomas Abbey all missing some big openings.

The loss was Ghana's first on home soil since 2000 and will lead to major question-marks not just about Konadu, but also about his boss Kwesi Appiah.

Yesterday, Nigeria qualified for the finals after a 2-1 aggregate win over Benin.

Comments

