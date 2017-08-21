Ghana miss out on CHAN 2018

Ghana will miss the 2018 Africa Nations Championships in Kenya after Burkina Faso stunned the Black Stars B in the final qualifier in Kumasi.

Ghana gained what looked like a perfect 2-2 draw away from home in the first leg, but blew the advantage inside the opening half on a dreadful day at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Sylla Mohammed and Nikiema Herman scored the decisive goals for the visitors before substitute Felix Addo pulled one back for Ghana with 25 minutes remaining.

But despite applying relentless pressure, Maxwell Konadu's side still bottled it with Ptraic Razak, Isaac Twum and Thomas Abbey all missing some big openings.

The loss was Ghana's first on home soil since 2000 and will lead to major question-marks not just about Konadu, but also about his boss Kwesi Appiah.

Yesterday, Nigeria qualified for the finals after a 2-1 aggregate win over Benin.