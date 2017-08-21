Breitbart apologises for Lukas Podolski photo in story about migrants

This image of Lukas Podolski was used in a recent Breitbart story.

Conservative website Breitbart has apologised for mistaking retired Germany international Lukas Podolski for a travelling migrant in a recent story.

Podolski, who now plays for J-League side Vissel Kobe, was pictured riding a Jet-Ski in an article entitled "Spanish Police Crack Gang Moving Migrants on Jet-Skis."

However, the photo of the former Arsenal forward was taken during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, near Germany's Campo Bahia training base.

The error was quickly corrected by the website, but not before the mistake was spotted and shared widely across the internet.

The site later added an editor's note to the story, saying: "A previous version of this story included an image of Lukas Podolski on a jet ski.

"This image appeared as an illustration of a person on a jet ski. Breitbart London wishes to apologise to Mr. Podolski.

"There is no evidence Mr. Podolski is either a migrant gang member, nor being human trafficked. We wish Mr. Podolski well in his recently announced international retirement."

