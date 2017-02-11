Germany assistant coaches Andreas Kopke, Thomas Schneider extend deals

Previous
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/7  Draw: 19/4  Away: 9/1 
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 14/5 
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/20  Draw: 13/5  Away: 15/4 
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Game Details
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
Game Details
Germany coaching staff

Germany coaches Kopke, Schneider extend deals

Germany Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Lahm's one of the greatest fullbacks ever

German Bundesliga
Read
Philipp Lahm & Carlo Ancelotti

Bayern 'surprised' by Lahm announcement

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Low: BVB's Leipzig remarks didn't help

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Lahm an 'all-time German great' - Scholl

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read
01 11 2016 Football UEFA Champions League 2016 17 Fight 4 Matchday PSV Eindhoven FC Bayern Munich Philipp Lahm Bayern Munich left and Arjen Robben Bayern Munich

Bayern's Lahm says he will retire this year

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Barca wanted Bayern teen Tillman - agent

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Cameroon complete Confederations Cup field

FIFA Confederations Cup PA Sport
Read

Muller: I don't know if I'm thinking too much

Read

Muller: I don't know if I'm thinking too much

Bayern Munich
Read
Thomas Muller eyes

Muller not 'self-destructive' over struggles

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Read
Viktor Kassai

Video assistant referees set for Bundesliga

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Germany confirms bid to host Euro 2024

Germany Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Bayern look to restart on the right foot

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read
Hans-Dieter Flick worked alongside Joachim Low as Germany won the 2014 World Cup.

Flick leaves DFB sporting director role

Germany PA Sport
Read
Mesut Ozil gave Germany the lead in the second half.

Ozil: I feel very comfortable in London

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Hummels could retire in next five years

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read
World Cup trophy

DFB unhappy with World Cup expansion

FIFA World Cup Stephan Uersfeld
Read

German FA opposes World Cup expansion

Germany Associated Press and ESPN staff
Read
Marco Reus

Germany earmark Reus for Confed Cup role

Germany Stephan Uersfeld
Read
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Germany assistant coaches Andreas Kopke, Thomas Schneider extend deals

Germany coaching staff
Andreas Kopke (second left) and Thomas Schneider (second right) will work with Germany up until the end of Euro 2020.

Germany assistant coaches Andreas Kopke and Thomas Schneider have signed new deals with the German Football Assocation (DFB).

The duo will continue to work in Germany's coaching setup until the end of Euro 2020 -- the same time as head coach Joachim Low, assistant coach Marcus Sorg and general team manager Oliver Bierhoff's contracts all expire.

Kopke, goalkeeping coach since 2004, and Schneider, who joined following the World Cup triumph in Brazil in 2014, were the last remaining members of the coaching staff not under contract until 2020.

"Together we have big goals ahead of us," Low told the DFB's official website. "Currently the only thing we are all focused on is qualifying for the [2018] World Cup in Russia as group winners."

Germany's head coach also thanked DFB president Reinhard Grindel and general secretary Friedrich Curtius "for the faith they have shown in our work."

Both Schneider and Kopke said they look forward to "chasing the big goals with the coaching team, the team itself and the team behind the team."

Grindel added that the DFB was "more than happy to grant Low's wish to keep the complete coaching team together." 

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

Comments

