Germany assistant coaches Andreas Kopke, Thomas Schneider extend deals

Andreas Kopke (second left) and Thomas Schneider (second right) will work with Germany up until the end of Euro 2020.

Germany assistant coaches Andreas Kopke and Thomas Schneider have signed new deals with the German Football Assocation (DFB).

The duo will continue to work in Germany's coaching setup until the end of Euro 2020 -- the same time as head coach Joachim Low, assistant coach Marcus Sorg and general team manager Oliver Bierhoff's contracts all expire.

Kopke, goalkeeping coach since 2004, and Schneider, who joined following the World Cup triumph in Brazil in 2014, were the last remaining members of the coaching staff not under contract until 2020.

"Together we have big goals ahead of us," Low told the DFB's official website. "Currently the only thing we are all focused on is qualifying for the [2018] World Cup in Russia as group winners."

Germany's head coach also thanked DFB president Reinhard Grindel and general secretary Friedrich Curtius "for the faith they have shown in our work."

Both Schneider and Kopke said they look forward to "chasing the big goals with the coaching team, the team itself and the team behind the team."

Grindel added that the DFB was "more than happy to grant Low's wish to keep the complete coaching team together."

