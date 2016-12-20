Germany earmark Marco Reus for Confederations Cup role

Previous
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sunderland
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/2  Draw: 19/4  Away: 1/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester City
Burnley
0
0
LIVE 1'
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 13/2  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Everton
Southampton
0
0
LIVE 2'
Game Details
Home: 29/20  Draw: 9/4  Away: 11/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
0
0
LIVE 2'
Game Details
Home: 20/21  Draw: 23/10  Away: 19/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/2  Draw: 17/5  Away: 11/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Marco Reus

Germany earmark Reus for Confed Cup role

Germany Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Toni Kroos' Tweet

Kroos sinks the boot into Brazil

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Kimmich credits Guardiola for current level

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read

Bayern target German national team players

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read
Arjen Robben

DFL not changing kickoffs for Asian TV

Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Generic red card referee sending off

Duisburg's Ozbek given 12-match ban

Germany Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Denmark face Germany to mark Euro 92 anniversary

International Friendly Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Wagner: I'm Germany's best by a mile

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Podolski reaches No.1 in German charts

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

DFB's Grindel aims for UEFA executive panel

Blog - UEFA PA Sport
Read

Germany, China agree football partnership

Germany Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Grindel: Time to scrap Confederations Cup

Germany Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Tite Brazil manager

Brazil boss wants to set Germany friendly

Brazil Associated Press
Read

Germany criticise FIFA over Confederations Cup spending

FIFA Confederations Cup Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Toni Kroos

Kroos not planning to play beyond 32

Spanish Primera División Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Low: No lucky draws in football

FIFA Confederations Cup
Read

Confederations Cup: Portugal land Mexico

Confederations Cup ESPN staff
Read
Arjen Robben

Bayern CEO: Fixture list risks player health

Blog - FIFA Mark Lovell
Read

Germany may rest Prem stars next summer

Germany Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Schweini gets German 'special jury' award

German Bundesliga ESPN staff
Read
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Share
Tweet
   

Germany earmark Marco Reus for Confederations Cup role

Marco Reus
Marco Reus has missed two major tournaments with Germany because of injury.

Joachim Low has told dpa that he hopes Marco Reus can spearhead Germany's 2017 Confederations Cup squad this summer.

Reus, 27, has missed Germany's last two tournaments -- the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 European Championship --- through injuries and despite his great talent has only ever represented his country in two games at the 2012 Euros in Ukraine and Poland.

The Borussia Dortmund attacker spent the majority of the first half of this season sidelined with an adductor injury but since his return he has scored four goals and set up a further five in only five performances in the Bundesliga and Champions League, and Low hopes Reus can play a leading role at the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia in June and July.

"It would indeed be good if players like Marco Reus who have not been with us for a long time could participate in the Confed Cup," the Germany boss said. "That would be a good opportunity for them to make an impression again and get used to our processes."

Reus last featured for Germany in March 2016 when the Nationalmannschaft beat Italy 4-1 in one of the last tests before the Euro 2016.

Low said last year that he will use the Confed Cup to hand chances to players from Germany's second line and allow Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, Real Madrid's Toni Kroos or injury-prone Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng to take a break after participating in the Euros the previous summer.

However, he needs to factor in the under-21 team's participation in the European Championship in Poland taking place at the same time as the Confederations Cup.

"In the end, you want to be successful in both tournaments. That's the goal," Low said, and announced he would make a decision with the under-21 coach Stefan Kuntz and DFB sporting director Hansi Flick in March.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.