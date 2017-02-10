Borussia Dortmund, Hertha Berlin make history by fielding 30 players

Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
BVB, Hertha field 30 players; make history

German DFB Pokal Stephan Uersfeld
Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Birki

Tuchel lauds Burki in Dortmund win

Borussia Dortmund ESPN Staff
Tuchel: Dortmund were lucky to win

German DFB Pokal
Dembele brightest vs. Hertha Berlin

Dortmund Player Ratings Stefan Buczko
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin
(3) 1
(2) 1
FT-Pens
Borussia Dortmund wins 3-2 on Penalty Kicks.
Game Details
Marco Reus celebrates after scoring a goal for Borussia Dortmund vs. Hertha Berlin in the DFB Pokal Cup.

Pokal: Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties

DFB Pokal Associated Press
Dortmund (3) 1-1 (2) Hertha Berlin

German DFB Pokal
WATCH: Dortmund advance on penalties

German DFB Pokal
WATCH: Pulisic assists Reus equalizer

German DFB Pokal
DFB Pokal: Kalou gives Hertha Berlin the lead

German DFB Pokal
SV Sandhausen 1-4 Schalke

German DFB Pokal
WATCH: Wooten scores consolation

German DFB Pokal
WATCH: Schalke's trifecta of first-half goals

German DFB Pokal
German club make history with fourth sub

German DFB Pokal Stephan Uersfeld
Bayern Munich 1-0 Wolfsburg

German DFB Pokal
Lahm reminds Bayern of what they'll miss

Bayern Munich Player Ratings Mark Lovell
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
VfL WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg
1
0
FT
Game Details
Dortmund fans' behaviour unacceptable

Borussia Dortmund Stefan Buczko
Bayern Munich 1-0 Wolfsburg

Highlights
DFB Pokal: Bayern advance; Wood lifts HSV

German DFB Pokal ESPN staff
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Borussia Dortmund, Hertha Berlin make history by fielding 30 players

Thomas Tuchel acknowledges that his side were fortunate to progress past Hertha Berlin in the German Cup.

Thirty players were used in a match for the first time across Europe's major footballing nations in Wednesday's DFB Pokal clash between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin.

Astoria Walldorf had already made history on Tuesday when Benjamin Hofmann became the first player to come on as a fourth substitute in Europe's top nations in extra-time of his club's DFB Pokal defeat to Arminia Bielefeld following a rule change made to the competition.

As part of an ongoing pilot of a proposed change to the laws of the game, the German Football Association in December announced that clubs in the DFB Pokal would be able to make a fourth substitution in extra-time.

And on Wednesday, Hertha attacker Sami Allagui came off the bench for the club in the 118th minute in their eventual penalty shooutout defeat at Dortmund to became the 30th player to be involved in the game after Thomas Tuchel's side also brought on a fourth substitute.

Borussia Dortmund advanced past Hertha Berlin on penalties.

Dortmund had already used up all their substitutes, with Christian Pulisic, Matthias Ginter, Gonzalo Castro and Andre Schurrle coming off the bench, and Hertha coach Pal Dardai made use of his fourth change deep into extra-time.

Although Hertha's Allagui and Alexander Esswein, who was brought on after 96 minutes, both converted their penalties in the shootout, Fabian Lustenberger, another player who had started on the bench, missed his along with Vladimir Darida and Salomon Kalou.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

Comments

