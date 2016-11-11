Dortmund reach Pokal quarters after shootout with Hertha; Schalke win

Borussia Dortmund have advanced to the DFB Pokal quarter-finals after an intense penalty shootout against Hertha Berlin.

Dortmund sealed a 3-2 victory on penalties when Hertha's Salomon Kalou sent his spot kick over the bar, after Fabian Lustenberger's first effort struck the crossbar and then Dortmund `keeper Roman Buerki saved Vladimir Darida's penalty.

Christian Pulisic missed for Dortmund but Ousmane Dembele, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gonzalo Castro all converted after the game finished 1-1 following extra time.

Kalou had put Hertha in front inside the first half hour of normal time with the visitors' third big chance, stretching to volley Niklas Stark's cross past the helpless Buerki.

Dortmund hit back after the break with Dembele hitting the post, then gathering the rebound and passing to the better-placed Pulisic, a half-time substitute, who in turn found Marco Reus to equalise.

Aubameyang thought he'd put Dortmund in front but the goal was ruled out as Hertha goalkeeper Rune Jarstein already had a hand to the ball.

Dembele came closest with less than 10 minutes remaining when he was just wide of the far post.

Tuchel brought on Andre Schurrle for extra time -- his fourth substitute allowed according to a new rule from the third round -- but the trend continued with Hertha defending well.

Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos was sent off before the end of extra time with his second yellow card for persistent complaining about his first card, also given for complaining.

Dortmund is bidding to reach their third successive final.

Lukas Hradecky saved a penalty from Salif Sane in the sixth minute of injury time to safeguard Frankfurt's 2-1 win in a tetchy encounter at second-division Hannover.

The home fans were celebrating when Omar Mascarell conceded the spot kick in the 95th minute, but Hradecky guessed the right way and secured the visitors' progress.

Martin Harnik put Hannover ahead after the break but Timothy Chandler crossed for Taleb Tawatha to equalise and Haris Seferovic capitalised on a mistake by Edgar Prib to score what proved to be the winner four minutes later.

Schalke defeated SV Sandhausen 4-1 away to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2011.

Three goals in an eight-minute spell from Alessandro Schoepf, new signing Daniel Caligiuri and Brazilian defender Naldo at the end of the first half set Schalke on their way.

Andrew Wooten pulled one back midway through the second half, but Schalke substitute Yevhen Konoplyanka sealed the win five minutes later.

Dutch striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar also came on with four minutes remaining, returning after more than three months out with a right knee injury.

Goals in each half from Jaroslaw Lindner and Kevin Freiberger gave Sportfreunde Lotte a 2-0 home victory over second-division 1860 Munich.