German club Astoria Walldorf make history with fourth substitution

Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone
Juventus
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/1  Draw: 17/4  Away: 2/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bologna
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 5/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Alavés
Celta Vigo
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nice
St Etienne
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

German club make history with fourth sub

German DFB Pokal Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Bayern Munich 1-0 Wolfsburg

German DFB Pokal
Read

Lahm reminds Bayern of what they'll miss

Bayern Munich Player Ratings Mark Lovell
Read
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
VfL WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Dortmund fans' behaviour unacceptable

Borussia Dortmund Stefan Buczko
Read

Bayern Munich 1-0 Wolfsburg

Highlights
Read

DFB Pokal: Bayern advance; Wood lifts HSV

German DFB Pokal ESPN staff
Read

DFB Pokal: Costa strikes first for Bayern

German DFB Pokal
Read

Hamburg 2-0 Cologne

Highlights
Read

WATCH: Bobby Wood scores in DFB Pokal

German DFB Pokal
Read

DFB Pokal to trial fourth sub in extra-time

DFB Pokal Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Dresden appeal against bull's head fine

Dynamo Dresden Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Dynamo Dresden fined for fans' bull's head

Dynamo Dresden Associated Press
Read

Dortmund accused of putting fans at risk

German DFB Pokal Stephan Uersfeld
Read

WATCH: Passlack's gum juggling act

German DFB Pokal
Read
Thomas Muller and Philipp Lahm

Lahm scores but Muller struggles for Bayern

Bayern Munich Player Ratings Mark Lovell
Read

Dortmund must be more clinical - Gotze

Borussia Dortmund Stefan Buczko
Read

Ancelotti thanks Pep for 'top quality side'

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read
Dortmund's goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller saves the penalty kick of BerlinÂ´s Felix Kroos during the penalty shoot-out of the German Cup DFB Pokal second round football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v 1 FC Union Berlin in Dortmund, western Germany on October

Weidenfeller saves Dortmund

Dortmund Player Ratings Stefan Buczko
Read

Bayern Munich 3-1 Augsburg

German DFB Pokal
Read
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Share
Tweet
   

German club Astoria Walldorf make history with fourth substitution

An added substitution is allowed in extra time of DFB Pokal matches.

German fourth-tier club Astoria Walldorf made history on Tuesday when Benjamin Hofmann became the first player in one of the leading football nations to come on as a fourth substitute.

The moment came in extra time of the south German club's penalty shootout defeat to 2. Bundesliga side Arminia Bielefeld in the DFB Pokal.

In December, the German FA (DFB) announced that clubs in the competition would be able to make a fourth substitution in extra time as part of an ongoing pilot of a proposed change to the laws.

"I think it's a good idea. If something happens in extra time, a player gets injured for instance, it has an influence on the match if you have already made three changes," European Club Association chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Sport Bild.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) is currently discussing the initiative. Last March, it approved an additional substitute in extra time in matches played in the Rio Olympics.

A fourth substitution will also be allowed to be made in the FA Cup from the quarterfinals onwards.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.