 By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

Bayern hang on to beat Wolfsburg and reach Pokal quarterfinals

Bayern Munich did just enough to secure safe passage through to the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal.

A first-half strike from Douglas Costa was enough for defending champion Bayern Munich to edge Wolfsburg 1-0 at home and scrape into the DFB Pokal quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Costa scored with a deflected shot in the 18th minute, but Bayern failed to build on their greater possession and were made to suffer late on as Wolfsburg grew in confidence.

Yunus Malli should have equalised with less than 10 minutes remaining, but Manuel Neuer denied his solo effort and the Bayern goalkeeper was called into action again to deny Daniel Didavi.

Late substitutions helped Bayern hang on and take the momentum from Wolfsburg, but there were whistles from home supporters unhappy with the display.

Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti has come in for some criticism following a dip in performance of late and the first dropped points in the Bundesliga after seven games at the weekend.

The Italian gave an indication of his likely lineup for Arsenal's visit in the Champions League next week -- with no room for misfiring Thomas Muller, while Thiago Alcantara returned from injury and Philipp Lahm and David Alaba also started.

