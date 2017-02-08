Bobby Wood scores in Hamburg's win over Cologne in DFB Pokal

Bobby Wood scored the second of Hamburg's two goals in their win over Cologne in the DFB-Pokal round of 16.

American Bobby Wood puts Hamburg up 2-nil over Cologne in the DFB-Pokal.

American forward Bobby Wood sealed Hamburg's progress to the DFB Pokal quarterfinals with a goal in a 2-0 victory over Cologne on Tuesday.

Gideon Jung got the home side off to a flying start in the fifth minute, though Cologne came close to equalising through Anthony Modeste.

With 15 minutes remaining, Wood intercepted a wayward pass from Pawel Olkowski in midfield, sprinted forward and played a one-two with Jung before staying cool in front of Cologne keeper Thomas Kessler to score.

Hamburg's Luca Waldschmidt hit the post a minute before.

Meanwhile, second-tier Arminia Bielefeld advanced past fourth-division Astoria Walldorf on penalties, winning the shootout 5-4 after a 1-1 game.

Walldorf had equalised late through Marcel Carl to take the match to extra time, but though Arminia had Keanu Staude sent off in the 116th minute, they prevailed from the spot.