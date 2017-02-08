Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
1
0
FT
Game Details
Montpellier
AS Monaco
1
2
FT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
2
1
FT
Game Details
AS Roma
Fiorentina
4
0
FT
Game Details
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
2
2
FT
Game Details
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Next

ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Bayern edge Wolfsburg to reach Pokal quarters; Bobby Wood lifts Hamburg

German DFB Pokal: Douglas Costa (17') Bayern Munich 1-0 VfL Wolfsburg

Douglas Costa's first-half goal was all Bayern Munich needed to beat Wolfsburg 1-0 and advance to the DFB Pokal quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Costa's 20-yard shot in the 17th minute took a big deflection off of former Bayern defender Luiz Gustavo and wrong-footed keeper Koen Casteels.

The visitors pushed for an equaliser in the second half but Manuel Neuer was up to the task, making a number of saves to preserve the lead.

Bobby Wood scored the second of Hamburg's two goals in their win over Cologne in the DFB-Pokal round of 16.

American forward Bobby Wood sealed Hamburg's progress with a goal in a 2-0 victory over Cologne on Tuesday.

Gideon Jung got the home side off to a flying start in the fifth minute, though Cologne came close to equalising through Anthony Modeste.

With 15 minutes remaining, Wood intercepted a wayward pass from Pawel Olkowski in midfield, sprinted forward and played a one-two with Jung before staying cool in front of Cologne keeper Thomas Kessler to score.

Hamburg's Luca Waldschmidt hit the post a minute before.

Borussia Monchengladbach took advantage of an early red card for second-tier Greuther Furth to win 2-0.

Oscar Wendt had already scored in the 12th minute when Adam Pinter was sent off for the hosts six minutes later. Thorgan Hazard converted a penalty in the 36th minute to put the game beyond doubt.

Meanwhile, second-tier Arminia Bielefeld advanced past fourth-division Astoria Walldorf on penalties, winning the shootout 5-4 after a 1-1 game.

Walldorf had equalised late through Marcel Carl to take the match to extra time, but though Arminia had Keanu Staude sent off in the 116th minute, they prevailed from the spot.

