Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Leicester City
Derby County
3
1
AET
Game Details
Crotone
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Bologna
AC Milan
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Alavés
Celta Vigo
1
0
FT
Leg 2
Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
(3) 1
(2) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Nice
St Etienne
1
0
FT
Game Details
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC
Feb 9, 2017
Game Details
Now Playing
Dortmund (3) 1-1 (2) Hertha Berlin
German DFB Pokal
2 minutes ago
WATCH: Dortmund advance on penalties
German DFB Pokal
10 minutes ago
Read
WATCH: Pulisic assists Reus equalizer
German DFB Pokal
about an hour ago
Read
DFB Pokal: Kalou gives Hertha Berlin the lead
German DFB Pokal
2 hours ago
Read
SV Sandhausen 1-4 Schalke
German DFB Pokal
3 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Wooten scores consolation
German DFB Pokal
3 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Schalke's trifecta of first-half goals
German DFB Pokal
4 hours ago
Read
Bayern Munich 1-0 Wolfsburg
German DFB Pokal
12 hours ago
Read
Bayern Munich 1-0 Wolfsburg
Highlights
1 day ago
Read
DFB Pokal: Costa strikes first for Bayern
German DFB Pokal
1 day ago
Read
Hamburg 2-0 Cologne
Highlights
1 day ago
Read
WATCH: Bobby Wood scores in DFB Pokal
German DFB Pokal
1 day ago
Read
WATCH: Passlack's gum juggling act
German DFB Pokal
Oct 27, 2016
Read
Bayern Munich 3-1 Augsburg
German DFB Pokal
Oct 26, 2016
Read
Alonso: We'll need to be at our best
German DFB Pokal
Apr 7, 2015
Read
Klopp happy with player celebrations
German DFB Pokal
Mar 3, 2015
Read
Robben inducted into German Cup 'Walk of Fame'
German DFB Pokal
Oct 28, 2014
Read
DFB Pokal: Borussia Dortmund 5-1 Hannover
German DFB Pokal
Dec 19, 2012
Read