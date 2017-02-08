Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
1
0
LIVE 57'
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 9/2  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
1
0
ESPN3 LIVE 74'
Game Details
Home: 1/33  Draw: 14/1  Away: 250/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Montpellier
AS Monaco
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
0
0
LIVE 57'
Game Details
Home: 4/9  Draw: 11/5  Away: 18/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Roma
Fiorentina
2
0
LIVE 72'
Game Details
Home: 1/100  Draw: 25/1  Away: 150/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
2
2
LIVE 73'
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 3/1  Away: 20/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next