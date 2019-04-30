Schalke hire former Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner

Previous
Valencia
Arsenal
2
4
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 7Arsenal advances.
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Eintracht Frankfurt
(4) 1
(3) 1
FT-Pens
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 2Chelsea wins 4-3 on Penalty Kicks.
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner.

Wagner takes over as new Schalke manager

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfel
Read

McCarty: Tyler Adams is like The Terminator

German Bundesliga
Read
Bayer LeverkusenBayer Leverkusen
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt
6
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Ribery to leave Bayern on free at end of season

Transfers Reuters
Read
Werder BremenWerder Bremen
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
VfL WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg
NurnbergNurnberg
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
Hannover 96Hannover 96
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
James Rodriguez, Bayern Munich

Source: James keen to leave Bayern in summer

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Jovic to Madrid rubbished by Frankfurt chief

Transfers Raphael Honigstein
Read
MainzMainz
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Mighty Eintracht: from minnows to Europa League semifinals

UEFA Europa League Raphael Honigstein
Read

European qualification, honours 2018-19

Europe Dale Johnson
Read
Dortmund's Marco Reus will miss two matches after being shown a straight red card against Schalke.

Reus banned two games for studs-up tackle

Borussia Dortmund Reuters
Read
Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund

DFB to investigate after Sancho hit by lighter

Borussia Dortmund
Read
NurnbergNurnberg
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Thorgan Hazard, Borussia Moenchengladbach

T. Hazard claims 'agreement' with Dortmund

Transfers ESPN
Read
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Schalke 04Schalke 04
2
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Dortmund's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring a goal in the German DFB Pokal against Werder Bremen.

Pulisic on brink of another Bundesliga record

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Sancho, Alexis and Eriksen headline the transfer rater

English Premier League
Read

Rivals Dortmund and Schalke could not be further apart

German Bundesliga Raphael Honigstein
Read
By Stephan Uersfel
Share
Tweet
   

Schalke hire former Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner.
Schalke have hired from Huddersfield manager David Wagner to take over at the Bundesliga club.

Schalke have appointed former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner as their new manager on a three-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday.

Wagner, 47, played for Schalke between 1995-97 and returns to Germany after leaving his post at Huddersfield earlier this year. It will be his first managerial role in the Bundesliga.

"From my own experience as a player I know what Schalke 04 can be if team, club and fans all pull together," Wagner, a U.S. citizen, said on the club's official website.

After finishing runners-up in Bundesliga last term, Schalke have played a dismal 2018-2019 season and lost major parts of their hierarchy in early 2019 when sporting executive Christian Heidel left the club and coach Domenico Tedesco got sacked a few weeks later.

Schalke have since secured another year of top-flight football and will reportedly rebuild their squad this summer, with U.S. international Weston McKennie playing a major role in the club's plans.

Having left Borussia Dortmund's Under-23s early in the 2015-2016 season, Wagner joined Huddersfield in November 2015. He took the Terriers to Premier League in 2017 and managed to keep the underdogs in the top flight in his first year.

However, he left a struggling Huddersfield in January 2019 with the club ultimately being relegated to the Championship this campaign.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.