FC Porto
AS Roma
0
0
LIVE 22'
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United
1
1
LIVE 22'
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Bayern Munich

Bayern question Low's exclusion of Germany trio

German Bundesliga ESPN
Joachim Low did not expect Germany's failure during 2018.

Muller, Boateng, Hummels axed by Germany

Germany ESPN
Extra Time: Dortmund or Liverpool more likely to win league?

ESPN FC TV
Schalke captain Benjamin Stambouli gives an armband to fans who made their way onto the pitch.

Schalke fans take armband from captain after loss

Schalke 04 Stephan Uersfeld
Extra Time: Premier League vs. Bundesliga title race

ESPN FC TV
Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia Monchengladbach
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
1
5
FT
IFAB announces major rule changes in football

Blog - FIFA Reuters
Dortmund's Burki: Performance unworthy of league leader

Borussia Dortmund Stefan Buczko
McBride: USMNT players in Bundesliga are 'so fun to watch'

German Bundesliga
FC AugsburgFC Augsburg
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
2
1
FT
Werder Bremen's Josh Sargent

Sargent: Pulisic inspired me to join Werder

Werder Bremen ESPN
EXCLUSIVE - Sargent: Pulisic inspired me to go to the Bundesliga

German Bundesliga
Weston McKennie exclusive: U.S. star inspired by The Rock

German Bundesliga Raphael Honigstein
McKennie channels inner 'Rock' amid Schalke struggles

German Bundesliga
EXCLUSIVE: Tyler Adams' transition to Leipzig made easy

German Bundesliga
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent is looking for more first team opportunities in 2019.

U.S.'s Sargent signs long-term Bremen deal

Werder Bremen ESPN
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig
TSG HoffenheimTSG Hoffenheim
1
1
FT
Sancho scores superb volley in Dortmund win

German Bundesliga
Dortmund boss: Reus expected back next weekend

Borussia Dortmund Stefan Buczko
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Bayer LeverkusenBayer Leverkusen
3
2
FT
By ESPN
Bayern question 'timing' of Muller, Hummels, Boateng exclusion from Germany squad

Shaka Hislop's power rankings are back and while Tottenham may have fallen out of his top 10, there's an all too familiar face atop his rankings.
Jurgen Klopp failed to get one over on former foe Bayern Munich as Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their second round Champions League tie at Anfield.

Bayern Munich have released a statement, questioning the "timing and circumstances" following Germany boss Joachim Low's decision not to select Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng.

Low said on Tuesday that the World Cup winning-trio will no longer be considered for international selection.

"As a matter of principle, we do not comment on the sporting decisions of the national coach as the selection of the national team squad is solely the responsibility of Joachim Low," the statement read. "At the same time, we question the timing and circumstances of the announcement of this decision to the players and the public.

"The last Germany international fixture was played on Nov. 19, 2018. We are disappointed that the players and the public have been informed of this decision some three and a half months later immediately before crucial games for FC Bayern, on Saturday against VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga title race and a few days later the decider in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie against Liverpool on Wednesday.

"Moreover, we were surprised this happened yesterday as part of an unannounced visit by Joachim Low and Oliver Bierhoff [director of Germany team and Academy] to FC Bayern at Sabener Strasse.

"Thomas Muller (100 international caps), Mats Hummels (70) and Jerome Boateng (76) have played a total of 246 games for Germany and they helped shape an extremely successful decade for the DFB with winning the World Cup in 2014 being an absolute highlight. FC Bayern has great respect for the contributions of Thomas, Mats and Jerome to the national team and German football."

Meanwhile, Muller posted a video on Instagram in which he questions Low's decision.

"I don't understand it at all," he said. "Mats, Jerome and I are still in a position to play football at the highest level.

"In recent years we've been on a long, intensive, and -- most of all -- successful journey together with the national team."

Comments

