Bayern Munich beat Hamburg to join Dortmund at top of Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund's rough month continued as threw away a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Arjen Robben reflects on Bayern's 'intense' clash at Hamburg and looks ahead to the team's upcoming slate.

Nevan Subotic feels while Dortmund got out to an early lead, Eintracht Frankfurt were clinical in the second half.

Bayern Munich drew level with Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga with a 1-0 win at 10-man Hamburg.

The home side's hopes were hit in the 39th minute when Gideon Jung was issued a straight red card for hacking down Kingsley Coman as he burst through on a counter-attack.

Corentin Tolisso then scored the only goal of the match early in the second half at the Hamburg Arena to send Jupp Heynckes' side above RB Leipzig with 20 points from nine matches.

Tolisso scored his second goal of the season, and his first since August, to give the club he joined in the summer from Lyon a win that gives Bayern another boost following Heynckes' return to replace the sacked Carlo Ancelotti.

The goal was set up by Thomas Muller on 52 minutes, but shortly afterward the Germany forward picked up an injury and was replaced by Thiago Alcantara.

Dortmund -- beaten 3-2 by RB Leipzig last weekend and then held away to Apoel Nicosia in the Champions League in midweek -- had led through Nuri Sahin and Maximilian Philipp goals.

Sahin tapped in a Marc Bartra ball for the opening goal from six yards in the 19th minute and in the 57th minute Philipp doubled the lead with a low shot across goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky from just inside the area.

However, Frankfurt -- who saw U.S. international Timothy Chandler injured in the first half -- reduced the arrears through Sebastien Haller's penalty on 64 minutes after Dortmund keeper Roman Burki had fouled Ante Rebic, and Marius Wolf equalised shortly afterwards.

Dortmund handed England youth international Jadon Sancho a debut on 83 minutes as they sought to force a winner, although Sahin had a late effort cleared off the line.

There was no slip from RB Leipzig, who moved to within a point of Dortmund with a 1-0 home win over Stuttgart.

Marcel Sabitzer's 23rd-minute left-footed shot into the top corner was the difference as Ralph Hasenhuttl's men won for the sixth time in nine league games.

Bayer Leverkusen were the day's big winners, coming from behind to triumph 5-1 at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Things looked bright for the Foals when Fabian Johnson slid in to convert from six yards in the seventh minute -- a lead they held until half-time.

However, the comeback started in the third minute of the second half when Sven Bender diverted the ball in with his thigh from five yards out after a corner was not cleared by the hosts.

Leon Bailey put the visitors 2-1 ahead in the 59th minute when he beat Yann Sommer with a crisp left-footed finish into the far corner -- and it was 3-1 to Leverkusen soon after when Julian Brandt's low shot went through Sommer's legs.

The fourth goal arrived in the 69th minute when Wendell took advantage of space in the home defence to find Kevin Volland, who advanced and beat Sommer with a low shot, before substitute Joel Pohjanpalo tucked in the fifth 10 minutes from time.

Hannover also came from behind to win away, 2-1 at Augsburg.

The hosts took the lead when Michael Gregoritsch's left-footed effort from the edge of the box went in off the bar.

However, substitute Niclas Fullkrug levlled the scores, mis-kicking a Julian Korb ball but reacting quickest to tuck the loose ball past Marvin Hitz.

And the turnaround was complete in the 89th minute when Fullkrug drilled in the winner.

Information from the Press Association was used in this report.