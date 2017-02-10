Hoffenheim miss chance to go third as Wolfsburg come back to win

Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
Leicester City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
Empoli
2
0
FT
Game Details
Crotone
AS Roma
0
2
FT
Game Details
Cagliari
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
0
0
LIVE 73'
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Nice
2
2
FT
Game Details
Bundesliga: Hoffenheim foiled by Wolfsburg

German Bundesliga ESPN staff
Read

Neuer: Bayern 'haven't arrived' this season

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Read

Thiago: Pep convinced me to leave Barca

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Read
Terrence Boyd scored the first Bundesliga goal of his career to put Darmstadt ahead.

Reus: Dortmund defending 'not acceptable'

Borussia Dortmund ESPN staff
Read

Leipzig not at their best, admits Hasenhuttl

RB Leipzig PA Sport
Read

Vidal's tireless industry rescues Bayern

Bayern Munich Player Ratings Mark Lovell
Read
Darmstadt crowd shot 170211

Police detain suspected Dortmund hooligans

Bundesliga Associated Press
Read

Darmstadt 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

German Bundesliga
Read

Lahm: Bayern Munich 'lucky' to score late

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Dortmund dreadful in shock Darmstadt loss

Dortmund Player Ratings Stefan Buczko
Read

Ingolstadt 0-2 Bayern Munich

German Bundesliga
Read
SV Darmstadt 98SV Darmstadt 98
Borussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Bundesliga: Bayern win late, Leipzig lose

German Bundesliga ESPN staff
Read
FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern MunichBayern Munich
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Lewa: Klopp bets helped sharpen my game

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Read

Ancelotti: I told Lahm to keep playing

German Bundesliga
Read
MainzMainz
FC AugsburgFC Augsburg
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Mainz 2-0 Augsburg

German Bundesliga
Read

Rotated BVB squad expected at Darmstadt

Borussia Dortmund Stefan Buczko
Read
Philipp Lahm (R) of Bayern Munich discusses with team coach Josep Guardiola during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at Allianz Arena on October 4, 2015 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by A. Beier/Getty Images for FC Bayern)

Lahm among 'best players ever' - Guardiola

Bayern Munich Jonathan Smith
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Hoffenheim miss chance to go third as Wolfsburg come back to win

Daniel Didavi celebrates his winning goal for Wolfsburg.

Daniel Didavi scored the winner as Wolfsburg came from behind to beat Hoffenheim 2-1 and deny the visitors the chance to go third in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Visitors Hoffenheim made a fast start, putting the home side under heavy pressure and Steven Zuber broke the deadlock in the 26th minute after a Kerem Demirbay pass.

Wolfsburg goalkeeper Diego Benaglio prevented Nadiem Amiri from making it 2-0 before the break, but Maximilian Arnold equalised after it when Hoffenheim failed to deal with a corner.

And with 15 minutes remaining, Didavi hit the winner from close range to move Wolfsburg six points above the relegation zone.

Freiburg's Maximilian Philipp scored 13 minutes from time to earn his side a 2-1 home win over Cologne.

The home side had already hit post and crossbar by the time Vincenzo Grifo broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark with a deflected effort.

Anthony Modeste equalised with his 16th league goal of the season, but Freiburg won it when Grifo free kick found its way to Philipp, who swept home the loose ball.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Comments

