Hoffenheim miss chance to go third as Wolfsburg come back to win

Daniel Didavi celebrates his winning goal for Wolfsburg.

Daniel Didavi scored the winner as Wolfsburg came from behind to beat Hoffenheim 2-1 and deny the visitors the chance to go third in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Visitors Hoffenheim made a fast start, putting the home side under heavy pressure and Steven Zuber broke the deadlock in the 26th minute after a Kerem Demirbay pass.

Wolfsburg goalkeeper Diego Benaglio prevented Nadiem Amiri from making it 2-0 before the break, but Maximilian Arnold equalised after it when Hoffenheim failed to deal with a corner.

And with 15 minutes remaining, Didavi hit the winner from close range to move Wolfsburg six points above the relegation zone.

Freiburg's Maximilian Philipp scored 13 minutes from time to earn his side a 2-1 home win over Cologne.

The home side had already hit post and crossbar by the time Vincenzo Grifo broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark with a deflected effort.

Anthony Modeste equalised with his 16th league goal of the season, but Freiburg won it when Grifo free kick found its way to Philipp, who swept home the loose ball.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

