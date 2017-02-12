Bayern Munich snatch dramatic win at Ingolstadt, RB Leipzig lose to Hamburg

Arturo Vidal struck late for Bayern Munich at Ingolstadt.

Arturo Vidal and Arjen Robben struck late goals as Bayern Munich extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to seven points with a 2-0 success at struggling Ingolstadt.

Losses for Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt meant Bayern were the only top-four side to pick up any points on Saturday, and they are now firmly in the box seats.

Carlo Ancelotti's men looked as though they would have to settle for a point against their second-bottom hosts until Chile international midfielder Vidal volleyed home Thomas Muller's centre in the final minute.

Robben then played a one-two with fellow substitute Douglas Costa before firing into the bottom left corner to seal victory in the first minute of stoppage time.

Terrence Boyd scored his first Bundesliga goal as Darmstadt got the better of Borussia Dortmund.

U.S. international Terrence Boyd scored his first goal for Darmstadt in a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund, with only BVB goalkeeper Roman Burki preventing Thomas Tuchel's from enduring a heavier loss to the league's bottom side.

Burki saved from Boyd before Jan Rosenthal hit the post, and he then stopped another effort from Marcel Heller, before Boyd fired the home side into a deserved 21st-minute lead when Heller pulled the ball past four stranded Dortmund defenders.

Marco Reus struck the crossbar with a free kick in response before Raphael Guerreiro equalised with a fine strike before the break.

But Darmstadt substitute Antonio-Mirko Colak restored Darmstadt's lead with more than 20 minutes remaining and the home side might have scored more -- Burki pushed Colak's strike onto the crossbar and saved from Rosenthal on the rebound.

Torsten Frings' Darmstadt side had not won in the league since Oct. 22.

RB Leipzig's Bundesliga title challenge suffered a further setback as they were beaten 3-0 at home by struggling Hamburg.

Former Leipzig loanee Kyriakos Papadopoulos headed Hamburg ahead 18 minutes in before Brazilian midfielder Walace marked his Bundesliga debut by nodding home a second shortly after.

Substitute Aaron Hunt, who had only been on the pitch for a minute, completed the scoring in time added on to give Hamburg a second successive win and move them further away from the bottom two.

Javier Hernandez scored two goals from volleys to help Leverkusen win.

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez was twice on target as Roger Schmidt's Bayer Leverkusen secured a comprehensive 3-0 defeat of high-flying Eintracht Frankfurt.

Hernandez opened the scoring inside three minutes with a volley after Kai Havertz eluded four Frankfurt defenders and the rebound from an attempted clearance fell kindly for the Mexico striker.

Another volley made it 2-0 after the hour-mark. Karim Bellarabi did not let Kevin Kampl's cross touch the ground and neither did Hernandez for his second goal.

Substitute Kevin Volland, who replaced Hernandez, connected with Karim Bellarabi's right-wing centre to put the result beyond doubt.

Elsewhere, Thorgan Hazard's early strike through a counter-attack set up by Christoph Kramer was enough for Borussia Monchengladbach to climb ninth with a 1-0 win and leave their opponents Werder Bremen in the relegation zone.

