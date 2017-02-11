Bundesliga set for 50,000th goal in competition's history

Previous
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/7  Draw: 19/4  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/20  Draw: 13/5  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Gerd Muller in action for Bayern Munich.

Bundesliga awaits 50,000th goal

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Leipzig demanded protection in November

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Tuchel in dark over Arsenal speculation

German Bundesliga Mattias Karen
Read

Lahm 'probably in a huff' over board snub - Hitzfeld

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Bayern must not take Ingolstadt for granted

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Bremen can avoid relegation - Johannsson

Werder Bremen Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Aubameyang tops entire teams for goals

German Bundesliga
Read

Green: Bayern mentality helps me succeed

VfB Stuttgart Mark Lovell
Read

Gladbach will battle to keep Eberl - Bonhof

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Dortmund fans protest against violence

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Chicharito to MLS sooner rather than later

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ozil should join Bayern, win titles - Ballack

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Honigstein: Lahm content with retirement

Bayern Munich Raphel Honigstein
Read

Lahm's one of the greatest fullbacks ever

German Bundesliga
Read
Emil Forsberg

Forsberg signs new contract with RB Leipzig

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

What is Aubameyang's next move?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Sead Kolasinac Schalke

Schalke hopeful of agreeing Kolasinac deal

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Philipp Lahm & Carlo Ancelotti

Bayern 'surprised' by Lahm announcement

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Low: BVB's Leipzig remarks didn't help

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Lahm an 'all-time German great' - Scholl

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Share
Tweet
   

Bundesliga set for 50,000th goal in competition's history

Gerd Muller in action for Bayern Munich.
Gerd Muller is the Bundesliga's all-time top goal scorer.

The Bundesliga is waiting on its 50,000th goal, with only 23 strikes needed until the half-century is completed.

Almost 54 years after Timo Konieztka scored the first Bundesliga goal on Aug. 24, 1963 in the first minute of Borussia Dortmund's away match at Werder Bremen, the German top-flight is waiting on a landmark goal that may come this weekend with nine fixtures taking place.

According to official match data provided by the German Football League (DFL) there are some notable historical quirks factored in.

The current total of 49,977 goals includes 50 not listed in the relevant end-of-season tables, with 41 of them coming from Arminia Bielefeld, who were placed at the foot of the standings in the 1971-72 season following a match fixing scandal and officially left the league with no points and no goals.

The list also includes three matches where the results were reassessed as a result of decisions made by the DFB's legal panel.

In the cases of matches replayed as a result of rulings in sporting courts or the abandonment of games due to weather conditions, the first encounters have been discounted from the DFL's goal statistics.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.