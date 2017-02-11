Bundesliga set for 50,000th goal in competition's history

Gerd Muller is the Bundesliga's all-time top goal scorer.

The Bundesliga is waiting on its 50,000th goal, with only 23 strikes needed until the half-century is completed.

Almost 54 years after Timo Konieztka scored the first Bundesliga goal on Aug. 24, 1963 in the first minute of Borussia Dortmund's away match at Werder Bremen, the German top-flight is waiting on a landmark goal that may come this weekend with nine fixtures taking place.

According to official match data provided by the German Football League (DFL) there are some notable historical quirks factored in.

The current total of 49,977 goals includes 50 not listed in the relevant end-of-season tables, with 41 of them coming from Arminia Bielefeld, who were placed at the foot of the standings in the 1971-72 season following a match fixing scandal and officially left the league with no points and no goals.

The list also includes three matches where the results were reassessed as a result of decisions made by the DFB's legal panel.

In the cases of matches replayed as a result of rulings in sporting courts or the abandonment of games due to weather conditions, the first encounters have been discounted from the DFL's goal statistics.

