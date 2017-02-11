Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel in dark over Arsenal speculation

ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop shares his thoughts on how Massimiliano Allegri would fit in at Arsenal should Arsene Wenger depart.

Arsene Wenger refuses to concede the Premier League title to Chelsea despite their 12 point lead over Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger admits the only way to combat the fan frustration is to get results.

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel says he doesn't "know anything" about speculation he is a leading candidate to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

The Daily Mirror reported on Friday that Tuchel heads a four-man shortlist of candidates drawn up by the Arsenal hierarchy in case Wenger decides to step down from his post this summer.

Wenger has yet to decide whether to sign a new contract with the club, and Tuchel and Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri have often been touted as two of the likeliest names to succeed him.

According to the Mirror, the Arsenal shortlist also includes Bayer Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt and Monaco's Leonardo Jardim.

"You know more than me," Tuchel said when asked about the report at his news conference on Friday. "I can't give you any information. I don't know anything about this issue. I am happy here. It's no issue."

Thomas Tuchel led Borussia Dortmund to second place in the Bundesliga last season.

Tuchel took over at Dortmund from Jurgen Klopp in 2015 and led his team to second place in the Bundesliga behind Bayern Munich in his first season in charge.

The team is only fourth in the table this season, though, 12 points behind Bayern after 19 games, and questions have been raised over his future in recent months.

Wenger is under increased pressure following Arsenal's loss to Chelsea last Saturday which also left the Gunners 12 points behind the Blues in fourth place in the Premier League.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.