Borussia Gladbach will battle to keep Max Eberl amid Bayern Munich links

Borussia Monchengladbach have said they will fight to keep sporting director Max Eberl, who has been linked with the vacant position at Bayern Munich.

On Thursday, kicker reported that 43-year-old Eberl is "the first option" for Bayern, who have been looking for a new sporting director since Matthias Sammer's departure last summer.

The magazine claimed president Uli Hoeness wants to bring the former Bayern player back to the Allianz Arena, but said CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had a more "distanced" approach.

Eberl, under contract at Gladbach until 2020, told kicker on Wednesday that he still has big goals with the club, and added that "everything else is no issue for me."

And speaking to Bild, Gladbach vice-president Rainer Bonhof said the club would not allow Eberl to leave without a fight.

"He's got a long-term contract here, and I'd like to think that he fulfils it because we have a good and trustworthy relationship," the 1974 World Cup winner with Germany said.

"We've experienced in the past that Bayern can bring unrest to others clubs now and again."

