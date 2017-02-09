Joachim Low: Borussia Dortmund's RB Leipzig remarks didn't help

Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone
Juventus
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/1  Draw: 17/4  Away: 3/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bologna
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 5/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Alavés
Celta Vigo
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nice
St Etienne
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Low: BVB's Leipzig remarks didn't help

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Lahm an 'all-time German great' - Scholl

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Your club's most pressing need

FC United ESPN staff
Read

Bayern lost control vs. Wolfsburg - Ancelotti

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Read
01 11 2016 Football UEFA Champions League 2016 17 Fight 4 Matchday PSV Eindhoven FC Bayern Munich Philipp Lahm Bayern Munich left and Arjen Robben Bayern Munich

Bayern's Lahm says he will retire this year

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Dortmund fans' behaviour unacceptable

Borussia Dortmund Stefan Buczko
Read

Tuchel condemns Dortmund fan violence

German Bundesliga
Read

Yanks Abroad: Green shines for Stuttgart

International
Read

Will Gotze rediscover form at Dortmund?

German Bundesliga
Read

Barca wanted Bayern teen Tillman - agent

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Tuchel condemns Dortmund fan attacks

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Tuchel backs Gotze to prove his worth

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Marcotti: Debatable fouls, Leipzig hate

English Premier League
Read

Calhanoglu to waive wages during ban

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

DFB chief urges change after BVB attacks

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Calhanoglu denies quotes on Chelsea move

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Leipzig fan: Police 'underestimated' risk

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Bayern held, Dortmund dent Leipzig hopes

German Bundesliga
Read

Watzke: No need for Gotze bench debate

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Raul Bobadilla

Bundesliga: Augsburg, Eintracht grab late wins

German Bundesliga PA Sport
Read
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Share
Tweet
   

Joachim Low: Borussia Dortmund's RB Leipzig remarks didn't help

Thomas Tuchel was quick to condemn those responsible for the recent fan violence.
Borussia Dortmund pulled off the 1-0 home victory and denied Leipzig from gaining ground on table-leaders Bayern.

Germany head coach Joachim Low has criticised the Borussia Dortmund hierarchy for making negative comments about RB Leipzig in the months prior to the fan violence on Saturday.

Ahead of Dortmund's home Bundesliga meeting with Leipzig, several fans and police officers were injured by a group of BVB supporters. A Dortmund fan alliance had said in the days prior to the game that they felt they had to "make it perfectly clear that we condemn the construct RasenBallsport [RB Leipzig] and the football they embody." 

The incidents before the game, and the display of derogatory banners inside the Westfalenstadion, have prompted calls for action to be taken to end the culture of violence, while the Dortmund hierarchy have been accused of stoking the flames with their criticism of the Red Bull-founded club in recent months.

"You could be more thoughtful and careful with your statements in the build-up," Low said at the New Year's Reception in Lower Saxony on Tuesday. "I won't mention any names, but saying 'club of cans' and so on certainly does not help to quieten the atmosphere. The opposite is the case."

In November, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said Leipzig were playing simply "to promote a canned drink," although he has always said in interviews that he respects their performance on the pitch.

Christian Heidel, the sporting director of Dortmund's fierce rivals Schalke, came out in support of Watzke on Tuesday.

"What happened at Dortmund is bad. But Aki [Watzke] never asked the fans to behave badly," Heidel told reporters on Tuesday. "To draw a link now to Aki's criticism of Leipzig is not OK. To my mind, that's a no-go."

He urged Leizpig to end the accusations, saying: "Something has to come out of Leipzig's corner to say that those things are not connected."

Meanwhile am Rheinlanddamm... ✌️�� #bvb #dortmund #schwatzgelb #bvbbsc #dfbpokal

A photo posted by Peter Flore (@pflore) on

Meanwhile, Dortmund fanzine schwatzgelb.de has invited supporters to print out and display cardboard signs reading "I'm for Borussia, football, peaceful fan culture, AGAINST VIOLENCE!" at the Westfalenstadion for Wednesday's DFB Pokal game at home to Hertha Berlin.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.