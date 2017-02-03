Bobadilla strikes late for Augsburg; Eintracht edge last-placed Darmstadt

Raul Bobadilla celebrates his winner on Sunday.

Raul Bobadilla struck deep into stoppage time to snatch a 3-2 victory for Augsburg over Werder Bremen.

The visitors led twice at the SGL Arena, with Theodor Gebre Selassie putting them ahead from close range after 26 minutes and Max Kruse converting a 65th-minute penalty following Martin Hintetregger's foul on Serge Gnabry.

However, Jonathan Schmid cancelled out Bremen's first goal within two minutes and Ja-cheol Koo repeated the dose 11 minutes from time, leaving Paraguay international Bobadilla to win it in the fourth minute of added time after a lightning break.

Eintracht Frankfurt left it late to see off bottom of the table Darmstadt 2-0 as two goals inside the final 16 minutes finally did for the visitors.

Makoto Hasebe put the home side ahead from the penalty spot following Alexander Milosevic's foul on Jesus Vallejo, and fellow midfielder Ante Rebic made sure seven minutes from time.