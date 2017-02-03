Previous
 By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

Borussia Dortmund express regret after fans hurt in RB Leipzig violence

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner in a game marred by violent prematch scenes.

Borussia Dortmund have said they "deeply regret" the violence against RB Leipzig supporters, including women and children, before the sides' meeting at the Westfalenstadion on Saturday.

Dortmund police said they had filed 28 charges for breaches of the law concerning explosives, assault, dangerous bodily injury, damage to property and theft.

A Dortmund statement said the club were working with police to deal with the incidents.

"Borussia Dortmund deeply regrets that there has been violence towards fans coming from Leipzig," the statement added. "BVB strongly condemns this violence and we wish the injured fans a swift recovery."

The violence happened when Leipzig supporters approaching Dortmund's stadium were pelted with stones and cans by Dortmund fans. Four police officers and a police dog were injured.

A police statement said: "All in all, extreme aggression and readiness for violence could be established among the Dortmund fans against the visitors.

"This was directed against any person who could be identified as a Leipzig fan, regardless of whether they were small children, women or families."

A Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang header was enough for Dortmund to win the game 1-0 against a Leipzig side without regulars Timo Werner, Diego Demme and Marcel Sabitzer because of illness and Emil Forsberg due to suspension.

The home side could have won by more, but Aubameyang and Marco Reus missed good chances after the break.

