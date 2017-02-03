Dortmund win over RB Leipzig 'should have been 4-0' - Thomas Tuchel

Borussia Dortmund pulled off the 1-0 home victory and denied Leipzig from gaining ground on table-leaders Bayern.

Borussia Dortmund could have beaten Bundesliga title rivals RB Leipzig by more than the lone goal on Saturday if they had been more ruthless, according to BVB coach Thomas Tuchel.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner in the 1-0 victory at Signal Iduna Park, but the hosts could have been as much as three goals better off had they taken their chances.

"We performed brilliantly for 90 minutes," Tuchel told reporters. "We won 1-0 but it should have been 4-0.

"We put in a superb display, showed great energy, defended at a really high level and our switch-play was outstanding.

"Obviously we did not manage to put the game beyond Leipzig's reach but at the same time we did not allow them a single shot on goal during the second half.

"It was a highly deserved win that leaves us feeling fantastic."

Germany international Marco Reus was particularly wasteful in front of goal, but Tuchel backed his talisman to make amends against Hertha Berlin in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday.

"He needs to rest and recuperate," Tuchel said.

"Then he will be among the goals again when we play Hertha on Wednesday."

