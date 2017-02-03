Previous
Chelsea
Arsenal
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Hull City
Liverpool
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Middlesbrough
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Dijon FCO
Paris Saint-Germain
1
3
FT
Game Details
Morelia
América
0
1
LIVE 82'
Game Details
Tuchel: BVB should have won 4-0

Borussia Dortmund ESPN staff
Read

Mourinho: Era of buying to 'kill' rivals is past

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Dembele dazzles in win over Leipzig

Dortmund Player Ratings Stefan Buczko
Read

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 RB Leipzig

German Bundesliga
Read

Muller's struggles continue vs. Schalke

Bayern Player Ratings Mark Lovell
Read
Naldo celebrates his equaliser for Schalke on Saturday.

Bundesliga: Bayern held, BVB beat Leipzig

German Bundesliga Associated Press
Read

Bayern Munich 1-1 Schalke

German Bundesliga
Read

Neuer accepts fault for goal as Bayern draw

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read
Thomas Tuchel's side is young and promising, but must show greater consistency.

Dortmund must kickstart season vs. Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund Stefan Buczko
Read

Muller won't leave Bayern

ESPN FC TV
Read

Chicharito not justifying starting role

ESPN FC TV
Read

Pulisic has outshone Dortmund stars

ESPN FC TV
Read

Hamburg 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen

German Bundesliga
Read
Hamburg SVHamburg SV
Bayer LeverkusenBayer Leverkusen
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Tuchel unsure on Aubameyang's future

German Bundesliga
Read

Ancelotti 'well aware' of Schalke threat

German Bundesliga
Read

Tuchel: Leipzig remind me of Leicester

German Bundesliga
Read

Ancelotti fond of Lampard relationship

German Bundesliga
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Dortmund win over RB Leipzig 'should have been 4-0' - Thomas Tuchel

Borussia Dortmund pulled off the 1-0 home victory and denied Leipzig from gaining ground on table-leaders Bayern.

Borussia Dortmund could have beaten Bundesliga title rivals RB Leipzig by more than the lone goal on Saturday if they had been more ruthless, according to BVB coach Thomas Tuchel.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner in the 1-0 victory at Signal Iduna Park, but the hosts could have been as much as three goals better off had they taken their chances.

"We performed brilliantly for 90 minutes," Tuchel told reporters. "We won 1-0 but it should have been 4-0.

"We put in a superb display, showed great energy, defended at a really high level and our switch-play was outstanding.

"Obviously we did not manage to put the game beyond Leipzig's reach but at the same time we did not allow them a single shot on goal during the second half.

"It was a highly deserved win that leaves us feeling fantastic."

Germany international Marco Reus was particularly wasteful in front of goal, but Tuchel backed his talisman to make amends against Hertha Berlin in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday.

"He needs to rest and recuperate," Tuchel said.

"Then he will be among the goals again when we play Hertha on Wednesday."

