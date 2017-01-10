Holger Badstuber's loan move to Schalke good for career - Philipp Lahm

Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Sweden
Slovakia
1
0
LIVE 23'
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Badstuber's move to Schalke good for career - Lahm

German Bundesliga Mark Lovell
Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches

Matthaus: Sanches will find Bayern form

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Thomas Muller celebrates scoring a goal in Bayern Munich's defeat of Wolfsburg.

Muller's ingenious way of dodging journalists

Blog - The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

UEFA report reveals 'super clubs' divide

English Premier League ESPN staff
Toprak confirms he will leave Leverkusen

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Vallejo: I may not return to Real after loan

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Bremen not seeking Mertesacker loan

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Eintracht Frankfurt forwad Marco Fabian

Frankfurt's Fabian targeting Champions League

Eintracht Frankfurt Stephan Uersfeld
Thomas Muller celebrates scoring a goal in Bayern Munich's defeat of Wolfsburg.

Don't class me as a striker - Thomas Muller

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Bayern Munich's players celebrate after scoring against Belgium's KAS Eupen during a friendly football match.

Bayern finish training camp with friendly win

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Julian Brandt

Transfer Rater: Brandt to Liverpool

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Javier Hernandez

Chicharito would prefer MLS over China

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Cologne confident Hector won't join Chelsea

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Tah wants to stay despite Liverpool talk

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Chicharito rejects need for a hypnotist

Mexico Tom Marshall
Chicharito possibly moving to MLS?

ESPN FC TV
Kalou promotes AFCON participation

African Nations Cup
Ancelotti: 'European clubs safe' from Chinese spending

Transfers Mark Lovell
Bayern's Badstuber joins Schalke on loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Ancelotti boasts Bayern confidence

German Bundesliga
 By Mark Lovell
Holger Badstuber's loan move to Schalke good for career - Philipp Lahm

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has spoken about his side's confidence, the World Cup expansion and Claudio Ranieri.

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm says Holger Badstuber's six-month loan to Schalke is the right move and will prove to be an "important step in his career."

Schalke signed Badstuber, 27, on loan from rivals Bayern for the remainder of the season on Tuesday after Carlo Ancelotti had indicated that he would be free to leave on a temporary basis.

The defender, who was also linked with Manchester City and Swansea, has suffered five serious injuries since 2012, which has restricted him to just 119 Bundesliga appearances since making his debut for Bayern over seven years ago.

But Lahm feels the injury-plagued Badstuber can only benefit from leaving Bavaria for the rest of the season.

"The most important thing for Holger is to play regular football so that he can get back into rhythm after all the lengthy injuries," Lahm told Bild.

Holger Badstuber has been plagued by injuries in recent years

"I know what Holger can do and I know that it's an important step in his career. He'll play regularly in Schalke and then we'll see what the situation in the summer is."

And Lahm, Bayern's longest-serving player, recalled his own positive experiences of a loan spell as a 19-year-old at Stuttgart from 2003 to 2005.

"That was a super loan back then for me," Lahm said. "I came to Stuttgart as an amateur player, because I didn't have a chance to train with Bayern's first team -- let alone play a game. VfB offered me an opportunity -- that was great."

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.

