Javier Hernandez vows to end goal drought, rejects need for hypnotist

Chicharito has been rumoured to possibly make a move to MLS, Taylor Twellman discusses the impact that has on the DP market.

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is relaxed about his recent scoring slump and will certainly not be looking to any hypnotist to change his fortune in front of goal.

The suggestion that Hernandez should visit a hypnotist came about when Tigres and France striker Andre-Pierre Gignac credited hypnotist John Milton with his return to goal-scoring form after he ended a 862-minute drought in Liga MX.

Milton has stated on more than one occasion that he could also help Bayer Leverkusen striker Hernandez rediscover his form.

"I don't need any hypnotist to be what I am," Hernandez said in an exclusive interview with ESPN Mexico.

"It is sad. It is something that has to be changed in the Mexican mentality. I'm never going to call out somebody to gain fame. I've never needed a hypnotist."

Hernandez has now gone over 100 days without scoring a goal in any competition, but remains confident that it won't be long before he hits the back of the net again.

"I know that sooner or later the goals will come," he said.

"I'm fine, I'm relaxed. I don't play this sport to score goals, but to play football, to play World Cups and Champions [League]."

Javier Hernandez has now gone over 100 days without scoring a goal in any competition.

Hernandez netted 17 goals in 28 Bundesliga appearances last season to lift Bayer Leverkusen to a third-place finish, but this season the Guadalajara native has five in 15 games, with his team down in ninth.

"There are days when you put [the ball] in with your eyes closed," continued the 28-year-old. "[But] there are more positive moments than negative ones in my career."

Former Manchester United striker Hernandez is currently in the United States with Bayer Leverkusen at the Florida Cup, preparing for the second half of the Bundesliga season.

Javier Hernandez's quotes in this interview have been translated from Spanish.