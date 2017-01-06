Jerome Boateng could miss Bayern-Arsenal UCL clash - reports

Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Spezia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sochaux
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
China
Iceland
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Algeria
Mauritania
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Boateng could miss Arsenal clash - reports

German Bundesliga Mark Lovell
Read

Schalke confirm interest in Badstuber

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Leipzig coy over Upamecano deal

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Gotze: I've never had a coach like Tuchel

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Manolo Gabbiadini

Gabbiadini to leave Napoli in window - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Carlo Ancelotti

Trending: Ancelotti speaks to ESPN FC

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Hernandez: I want to stay in Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Kevin Wimmer

Cologne deny making approach for Wimmer

Transfers Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Ntep completes Wolfsburg move from Rennes

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Forsberg won't leave Leipzig - Rangnick

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring for Dortmund.

Bundesliga players vote Aubameyang top

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read

When are The Best FIFA Football awards?

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read

Ancelotti: Conte has motivated Chelsea

ESPN FC TV
Read

EXCLUSIVE: Ancelotti chats with ESPN FC

ESPN FC TV
Read

Bayern didn't 'need a revolution' - Ancelotti

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Read

Lahm not planning to retire this summer

Bayern Munich ESPN staff
Read

Ancelotti opens up on Green transfer

German Bundesliga
Read

Green 'improved a lot' at Bayern - Ancelotti

German Bundesliga ESPN staff
Read

Robben: Bayern must build off Leipzig win

German Bundesliga
Read

Extra Time: Klopp or Conte?

ESPN FC TV
Read
 By Mark Lovell
Share
Tweet
   

Jerome Boateng could miss Bayern-Arsenal UCL clash - reports

Mats Hummels discusses Bayern's next UCL match against Arsenal, and the quality of German teammate Mesut Ozil.
Gab Marcotti sits down with Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti to discuss his transition to Germany, Arsene Wenger and more.
In an interview with ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti, Carlo Ancelotti says Julian Green improved a lot before moving to Stuttgart.
Arjen Robben believes things can only get better for Bayern Munich after the winter break.

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is not expected to return to action before March and could miss the Champions League tie against Arsenal, according to reports in Germany.

Boateng, 28, has suffered with injuries this season and only started five Bundesliga games. The Bavarians originally announced that Boateng would be ruled out for six weeks after Germany's 2016 Footballer of the Year underwent an operation on a pectoral tendon on Dec. 20.

Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti said at the time of the operation: "He'll be missing for about six weeks, and we hope to have him back fit after the winter break is over."

But both kicker and Sky Deutschland reported on Wednesday that the 2014 World Cup winner could miss at least 10 weeks of football due to his injury.

According to kicker, the surgeon who performed Boateng's operation, Prof. Dr. Andreas Imhoff, always maintained Boateng would be sidelined until March.

The Champions League round-of-16 first leg against Arsenal will be played at the Allianz Arena on Feb. 15, and the return takes place at the Emirates Stadium in London on March. 7.

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.