Jerome Boateng could miss Bayern-Arsenal UCL clash - reports

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is not expected to return to action before March and could miss the Champions League tie against Arsenal, according to reports in Germany.

Boateng, 28, has suffered with injuries this season and only started five Bundesliga games. The Bavarians originally announced that Boateng would be ruled out for six weeks after Germany's 2016 Footballer of the Year underwent an operation on a pectoral tendon on Dec. 20.

Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti said at the time of the operation: "He'll be missing for about six weeks, and we hope to have him back fit after the winter break is over."

But both kicker and Sky Deutschland reported on Wednesday that the 2014 World Cup winner could miss at least 10 weeks of football due to his injury.

According to kicker, the surgeon who performed Boateng's operation, Prof. Dr. Andreas Imhoff, always maintained Boateng would be sidelined until March.

The Champions League round-of-16 first leg against Arsenal will be played at the Allianz Arena on Feb. 15, and the return takes place at the Emirates Stadium in London on March. 7.

