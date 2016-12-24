Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Osasuna
Eibar
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Valencia
Celta Vigo
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Rangers 1-2 Celtic

Scottish Premiership
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
KilmarnockKilmarnock
0
0
FT
DundeeDundee
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
3
0
FT
Hamilton AcademicalHamilton Academical
MotherwellMotherwell
1
1
FT
RangersRangers
CelticCeltic
1
2
FT
Heart of Midlothian 0-1 Aberdeen

Scottish Premiership
Heart of MidlothianHeart of Midlothian
AberdeenAberdeen
0
1
FT
SFA offers Rangers' Kiernan two-game ban

Rangers PA Sport
St Johnstone 1-1 Rangers

Scottish Premiership
Burley: Scottish league is embarrassing

ESPN FC TV
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
RangersRangers
1
1
FT
Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness Caledonian Thistle
MotherwellMotherwell
1
2
FT
CelticCeltic
Ross CountyRoss County
2
0
FT
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
DundeeDundee
2
0
FT
Heart of MidlothianHeart of Midlothian
KilmarnockKilmarnock
4
0
FT
AberdeenAberdeen
Hamilton AcademicalHamilton Academical
2
1
FT
Hamilton Academical 0-3 Celtic

Scottish Premiership
Hamilton AcademicalHamilton Academical
CelticCeltic
0
3
FT
RangersRangers
Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness Caledonian Thistle
1
0
FT
KilmarnockKilmarnock
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
0
1
FT
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting retires from Cameroon ahead of ANC

Schalke celeb
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has been capped 41 times by Cameroon.

Schalke have confirmed Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has retired from international football only days before he was due to meet up with his Cameroon teammates to take part in the African Nations Cup.

Choupo-Moting, 27, was not expected to take part in Schalke's winter training camp and rather join Cameroon's national team for the 2017 African Nations Cup in Gabon from mid-January to early February.

However, the Germany-born attacker will instead focus on a full winter preparation with his club as they strive to make progress up the Bundesliga standings following a disappointing first half of the season.

The Royal Blues currently rank 11th in the standings, and trail Borussia Dortmund on the last European spot by nine points.

Up to three players will still represent Schalke at the African Nations Cup. Chelsea loanee Baba Rahman has been called up to the Ghana squad, which could also feature 19-year-old attacker Bernard Tekpetey, while Tottenham loanee Nabil Bentaleb is set to be part of Algeria's squad.

Schalke will travel to their winter training camp in Benidorm, Spain, on Wednesday, and will have to do without injured attackers Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Breel Embolo and Franco Di Santo as well as right-back Coke, who is making good progress following his anterior cruciate ligament tear only days after joining from Sevilla last summer.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

